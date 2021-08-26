JAY LENO'S GARAGE Season 6 to Debut on September 22

Legendary comic, host, and recent Automotive Hall of Fame inductee Jay Leno is back on the road for a sixth season of Jay Leno's Garage, starting Wednesday, September 22 at 10 p.m. Twelve new episodes feature even more speed, strength, shocks...and a space race! Jay shifts gears this season with superstar friends including Tiffany Haddish, Kelly Clarkson, James Corden, Mark Cuban, Ashton Kutcher, Michael Strahan, Margaret Cho, Trevor Noah, Kevin Bacon, Rick Ross, Ray Liotta, Scott Eastwood, Tim Allen, Sebastian Maniscalco, Offset, Cedric the Entertainer, Sugar Ray Leonard, Jeff Gordon, James Brolin, and more.

"The fun part of going into your sixth season is people know the show and they are excited to come on and talk cars, share stories and do a couple of burnouts," said Leno. "I'm thrilled to see guests come back like Kelly Clarkson, Trevor Noah, and Tim Allen. We are also getting a lot of first timers like Tiffany Haddish, Mark Cuban, Offset, James Corden and more."

"Our primetime programming is designed to inspire and no one does it better than Jay Leno and his unyielding passion for cars and the stories behind them," said Denise Contis, Executive Vice President and Head of Content, CNBC Primetime.

In the September 22nd season premiere episode entitled Big Dreams, Jay starts by kicking Drew Carey's soccer dreams into high gear with a crazy game of "car soccer." Talk show icon James Corden usually steals the show, but after sampling a little of his automotive life, he tries to steal Jay's Jag!

Jay Leno's Garage is a star-studded, action-packed exploration of all things automotive. Leno and his celebrity friends are only happy to celebrate anything on four wheels - from extravagant supercars to the wildest art cars, never forgetting that it's the people behind the wheel who provide the real stories.