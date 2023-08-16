Inspired By A True Story MIRACLE IN EAST TEXAS Comes To Theaters Nationwide In October

The award-winning comedy for the whole family stars Kevin Sorbo, Louis Gossett Jr., John Ratzenberger, and Sam Sorbo.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Photo 1 Interview: Matthew López on Writing & Directing RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS T Photo 2 Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Sara Bareilles & Michael R. Jackson Wrote ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Songs For New Broad Photo 3 Sara Bareilles & Michael R. Jackson Wrote ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Songs
Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 4 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year

Inspired By A True Story MIRACLE IN EAST TEXAS Comes To Theaters Nationwide In October

Inspired By A True Story MIRACLE IN EAST TEXAS Comes To Theaters Nationwide In October

MIRACLE IN EAST TEXAS, the award-winning family comedy, starring Kevin Sorbo, John Ratzenberger, Louis Gossett Jr., Tyler Mane, and Sam Sorbo and will premiere exclusively in select theaters on October 29 & 30th through Fathom Events. The trailer and ticket information are available at www.miracleineasttexas.com

MIRACLE IN EAST TEXAS is inspired by a true story and centers around two con-men during the Great Depression who convince lonely widows to invest in their worthless oil wells. When their scheme is exposed, the unthinkable happens! The movie was filmed in and around the natural beauty of Alberta and Calgary Canada.

Kevin Sorbo, who reached international stardom as the lead in "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," directed the film and co-produced the film with his wife, Sam Sorbo.

"This is one of those rare films that combines comedy, drama, a little romance, and real-life events and we have been thrilled with the film festival awards we have already received," says Kevin Sorbo. "As independent filmmakers we understand and continue to create trusted entertainment for the entire family. This is a message to the big studios on what families really want."

MIRACLE IN EAST TEXAS is a WILD Fire Films production in association with ETO Films and stars Kevin Sorbo ("Hercules," GOD'S NOT DEAD), Louis Gossett Jr. (AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN), John Ratzenberger ("Cheers," TOY STORY), Tyler Mane (X-MEN), Sam Sorbo ("Chicago Hope"), and Paula Boudreau ("Doc," "Good Witch"). The movie is directed by Kevin Sorbo and written by Dan Gordon who also produced the film with Kevin Sorbo, Sam Sorbo, and James Quattrochi. Executive producers are Scott Jones and Jason Wan Lim.

FILM SYNOPSIS: Every saint has a past. Every sinner has a future.

In 1931, a pair of con artists, Doc Boyd and Dad Everett (Sorbo, Ratzenberger), blow into the small Texas town during the Great Depression targeting the savings of lonely widows with an oil scam. The vulnerable widows quickly fall prey to their romantic gestures and promises of profits. Then, miraculously, the unthinkable happens and they literally strike oil.

That's just the first of many miracles that start popping forth from the dead soil of East Texas.

Will these miracles make honest men out of these swindlers and change their larcenous conniving ways? This tall tale inspired by a true story comes from a time when bums became billionaires and sinners became saints.

Running Time: 97 Minutes Genre: Drama, comedy, family

Social Media: www.facebook.com/MiracleInEastTexas/



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
THE VIEW Co-Hosts Will All Return For Season 27 Following #1 Ratings Photo
THE VIEW Co-Hosts Will All Return For Season 27 Following #1 Ratings

All of The View co-hosts will return for the upcoming 27th season, including Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. The View ended the 2022-2023 season as the No. 1 daytime talk show. The show averaged 2.375 million total viewers for the season, topping other shows like LIVE! With Kelly & Mark.

2
RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Is the #1 Movie Worldwide on Prime Video Photo
RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Is the #1 Movie Worldwide on Prime Video

Tony winner Matthew López's Red, White & Royal Blue is the #1 movie worldwide on Prime Video and already among Prime Video’s top three most-watched romantic comedies (movies) of all time. The cast includes Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, Sharon D Clarke, Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, with Stephen Fry and Uma Thurman.

3
Prince Harrys HEART OF INVICTUS Sets Netflix Premiere Date Photo
Prince Harry's HEART OF INVICTUS Sets Netflix Premiere Date

Archewell Productions, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, introduces HEART OF INVICTUS. From the OscarⓇ-winning team of director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara (THE WHITE HELMETS, VIRUNGA, EVELYN), the series follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe. Watch the video trailer!

4
Video: Netflix Unveils SCOTT PILGRIM Anime Teaser Trailer Photo
Video: Netflix Unveils SCOTT PILGRIM Anime Teaser Trailer

Netflix released the first video teaser for the Scott Pilgrim anime series. The cast includes Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer Video Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Video
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME