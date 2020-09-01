Indiewire Premieres New Trailer for KILLIAN & THE COMEBACK KIDS

The film is due out September 18.

Indiewire premiered a new teaser trailer for "Killian & THE COMEBACK Kids" yesterday. Set to be one of the first new movies exclusively in theaters, the music film from writer/director Taylor A. Purdee is due out on September 18th.

The story of a young mixed race musician forced to return to his rural hometown after an expensive college degree. With his plans derailed, Killian gathers former childhood friends to audition for a music festival coming to their once prosperous steel town. Icon Magazine calls the film a "folk-rock journey."

The film features an original soundtrack of 10 songs by The Cumberland Kids as well as the music of Josh Ritter, Bandits on the Run, Laney Lynx, Zoochie, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Taylor Swift.

Watch the trailer here:

View More TV Stories Related Articles