Independent Film A RAMBLE TOWARDS RAIN Available for Streaming This October

The independent feature film A RAMBLE TOWARDS RAIN will be released for streaming on Amazon, AppleTV+, and YouTube beginning October 6, 2025. The project marks the debut feature for Thirty-One Oaks, led by creatives Lisa Angell and Oscar Brill.

The film follows a dying actor struggling with his legacy who, in his final days, begins writing a novel in hopes of leaving something meaningful behind. As his health declines, the characters he creates begin to bleed into reality, offering lessons and revelations he could not find elsewhere.

The cast features an array of Broadway veterans, including Tony Award winner Gregory Jbara (Billy Elliot the Musical, Blue Bloods, Oppenheimer), Colin Bates (Girl from the North Country, Luca Guadagnino’s Queer), three-time Tony Award nominee Sherie Rene Scott, Bhavesh Patel (Present Laughter, The Nap), and Gabrielle McClinton (Paradise Square, Chicago). Benjamin Standford and Jake McGuire appear in supporting roles.

“The project gained legs when the script fell into Greg’s lap,” said writer Oscar Brill. “Greg reading it and appreciating it—an actor of his caliber—that was instrumental in believing this thing had a shot at getting made.”

Director Lisa Angell added, “Collaborating with this excellent cast gave legs to the characters in ways that were unexpected and nuanced. They really gave this deeply human script a universal feeling.”

Funding for the film came in part from industry teamsters (Local 817), many of whom had previously worked with Brill, Angell, and Jbara. The film was shot largely in Angell’s hometown on the North Fork of Long Island.