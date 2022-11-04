Inaugural Hollywood Cigar Renaissance Film Igniter Announces Official Call for Entries

The Hollywood Cigar Renaissance Film Igniter (HCR) announces call for entries for its first annual filmmaking competition, designed to pair new talent with industry mentors via the common bond of a love for cigars.

Submit here.

Films will be judged by cigar-loving industry veterans of film which include Barrie Godwin, Senior Vice President, Walt Disney Studios; Clint Wallace, Production Designer, ("Top Gun: Maverick.") Jeff Harris, Board Member, Hollywood Foreign Press Association; David Briner, producer ("My Favorite Girlfriend," "Just Swipe,"); Ed Herrera, Cinematographer ("Whirlybird," "WHELM") and La'Tonda Hardy-Davis, Producer ("Rising 6," "Survival").

Joshua Melville (author, "American Time Bomb"), Xandar ("Beyond the Call of Duty,") and Billy Brenner ("Rideshare,") are the founding producers of HCR.

"The idea for HCR Film Igniter was born in a Hollywood cigar lounge when a discussion erupted about the important role cigar culture has played in film since the turn of the 20th century," said Xandar, Beyond Logic Entertainment Hub and Event Director of HCR Film Igniter. "Our goal is to stimulate new talent and envision what the future of cigar culture in cinema will look like."

"Legendary actors like Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jack Nicholson are known for their love of cigars and starting the modern cigar resurgence in the

1990s," said Melville, author of "American Time Bomb" and owner of ASH, a Hollywood cigar lounge, "But, since then, cigar culture has been somewhat cloistered."

"With current cigar loving talent including the likes of, Robert Downey Jr, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jay Z, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Heidi Klum," said Billy Brenner of KHA Entertainment, co-producer of The HCR Film Igniter, "We are eager to screen these films and do our part to usher in the next generation of rising talent, who also happen to be attracted to cigar culture."

In addition to the awards, winners will have the opportunity to meet and develop mentorships with some of their judges at the awards ceremony, which will take place Friday, January 27, 2023 at the official headquarters of the festival's presenting sponsor, ASH, LA's Premier Cigar Experience, in the heart of Hollywood. Festival submissions will be limited to 25 teams. The festival will name four runner-ups and one grand prize winner.

Interested participants will have until January 5th to prep their ideas and then 10 days to produce a 3-7-minute film based on cigar themed prompts. The prompt details will be announced shortly before the contest's orientation and official kick-off "team-up" party on Thursday, January 5, 2023.