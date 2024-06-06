Impractical Jokers Moves to New Home on TBS with Season 11

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Television’s popular unscripted comedy “Impractical Jokers” is back with hilarious new episodes premiering Thursday, July 11 at 10PM ET/PT, on its new home on TBS. Starring comedy trio Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano, the hidden camera series reached 11.1M total viewers across truTV and TBS last season.

This season, the Jokers’ side-splitting antics are taken to staggering new heights, from a pizza shop mishap with Brooke Shields and an unforgettable dance party hosted by ‘NSYNC’s Joey Fatone to an NCAA March Madness takeover that goes wrong. The new episodes will also feature celebrity guest appearances from comedians Roy Wood Jr., Richard Kind, Jo DeRosa, AEW’s John Silver, and more.

“TBS has long been the home of comedy, making ‘Impractical Jokers’ the perfect fit for our Thursday night lineup.” said Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks. “The Jokers have taken the challenge of a bigger network and expanded audience to deliver even more outrageous humor than ever before.”

