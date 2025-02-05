Imagine Dragons Hollywood Bowl Concert Coming to Cinemas This March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Imagine Dragons fans around the world can experience the GRAMMY® Award-winning rock band’s record-breaking Hollywood Bowl residency like never before when Imagine Dragons: Live From The Hollywood Bowl (with the LA Film Orchestra) comes to cinemas worldwide on Wednesday, March 26, and Saturday, March 29, courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing. Watch a clip from the concert below.

This special cinema event captures the band’s electrifying conclusion to the North American leg of their LOOM World Tour in October 2024. The nearly two-hour concert, performed during the final night of a four-night residency that drew over 67,000 fans, features reimagined arrangements of Imagine Dragons staples like "Radioactive," "Demons," and "Believer," performed alongside the renowned LA Film Orchestra. The spectacular night ended with a jaw-dropping fireworks crescendo and surprise finale, fusing the band’s explosive sound with intricate, symphonic arrangements brought to life by 50 musicians.

The North American leg of Imagine Dragon’s LOOM World Tour, in support of their sixth studio album, LOOM, saw the diamond-certified, GRAMMY® Award-winning Las Vegas band sell over 600,000 tickets with multiple nights in Toronto, Salt Lake City, and Los Angeles. Released in June 2024, LOOM represents the pinnacle of Imagine Dragons artistic journey of self-discovery and marks the best body of work they've ever made.

Tickets for Imagine Dragons: Live From The Hollywood Bowl (with the LA Film Orchestra) will go on sale beginning Wednesday, February 12 at 9a ET at ImagineDragonsMovie.com. Audiences can choose from standard 2D screenings or elevate their experience with premium formats, including ScreenX, 4DX, and Ultra 4DX in select locations. Visit the event website for more information and ticketing details for all formats.

"The power of Imagine Dragons in connecting with multi-generational fans across the globe is in their music and lyrics that offer hope, understanding and inclusion,” said Kymberli Frueh, Trafalgar Releasing’s SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions. “The magical capture from the Hollywood Bowl with symphonic arrangement of composer Inon Zur and the LA Film Orchestra offers a new backdrop to share their iconic hits across the globe in a unique special performance. Music connects us all and Imagine Dragons is masterful in doing so."

About Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons continue to redefine rock in the 21st century. Filling stadiums, crafting cloud-rattling anthems, and breaking records at every turn, diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-winning Las Vegas band Imagine Dragons occupy rarified air as one of the biggest rock bands in the world. Tallying cumulative sales of 74 million album equivalents, 65 million digital songs, and over 160 billion streams, they stand out as “the only band in history to earn four RIAA Diamond singles,” namely “Radioactive” (16x-platinum), “Believer” (13x-platinum), “Thunder” (12x-platinum) and “Demons” (11x-platinum).

Since emerging in 2009, they’ve scored five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Night Visions [2012] (7x-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Smoke+Mirrors [2015] (platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Evolve [2017] (triple-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Origins [2018] (platinum)(KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), and Mercury – Act 1 [2021]( KIDinaKORNER/Interscope). With the release of Mercury – Act 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) in 2022, they completed their first double-album opus produced by the legendary Rick Rubin.

The hit single “Bones,” featured on Mercury Act 2, went to number one at Alternative Radio and remains in the Global Top 50 on Spotify. The band’s hit collaboration with East Atlanta-based rapper J.I.D, “Enemy,” has racked up billions of global streams and landed at #6 on the IFPI Global Singles Chart for 2022. Dominating radio, they remain one of only four bands to ever achieve consecutive Top 5 singles at Alternative radio, and the only band to repeat this feat. Most recently, Imagine Dragons made history on Spotify, as “Bad Liar” became their 10th song to surpass 1 billion streams.

The band now holds the crown for the group with most billion-plus streamed songs, becoming the first in the platform’s history to have ten songs reach this milestone. Meanwhile, Imagine Dragons’ music videos for hits “Thunder” and “Believer” have garnered an astounding 2 billion YouTube views, while videos for “Radioactive” and “Demons” have surpassed over 1 billion views. They’ve collaborated with everyone from Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, and Wiz Khalifa to Avicii and film composer Hans Zimmer. Giving back, they’ve raised millions for various causes, including their pediatric cancer charity the Tyler Robinson Foundation, and frontman Dan Reynolds' LOVELOUD Foundation and festival in support of LGBTQ+ youth.

In 2022, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky named them ambassadors for UNITED 24, which benefits humanitarian aid in Ukraine. Imagine Dragons earned an impressive four nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards including “Favorite Pop Duo or Group,” “Favorite Rock Artist,” “Favorite Rock Album” and “Favorite Rock Song.” The band was also nominated for “Group of 2022” for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. Most recently, they received a 2024 MTV VMA nomination for “Best Alternative” for their acclaimed “Eyes Closed” music video.

