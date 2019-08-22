ITV's KATE AND KOLO Adds Brenda Blethyn

Variety reports that Brenda Blethyn will star in "Kate and Kolo," ITV's newest sitcom. The news was announced at the Edinburgh TV Fringe Festival.

"Kate and Kolo" centers on a working-class woman who runs an old-fashioned café in a neglected seaside town and who develops a strong, if sometimes volatile, friendship with an asylum-seeking African doctor.

Blethyn will play Kate; theatre and film actor Jimmy Akingbola takes on Kolo. Blethyn was nominated for an Academy Award for best actress for her work in "Secrets & Lies" in 1996. She was also nominated in the supporting actress category for "Little Voice." She started her career at the Royal National Theatre and was nominated for an Olivier for 1984's "Benefactors."

Akingbola is known to American audiences from his role as Baron Reiter on "Arrow." He performs onstage all throughout the UK, in productions ranging from classics like "Othello" to modern pieces like "Prayer Room."

Read the original story on Variety.





