INSECURE Joins OWN Network's Tuesday Night Schedule

The episodes are starting in order with the season one pilot on Tuesday, February 7 at 9:00 pm ET/ PT. 

Jan. 20, 2023  

The Emmy®-winning HBO comedy series "Insecure" joins the OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network schedule for a Tuesday night block of back-to-back episodes, starting in order with the season one pilot on Tuesday, February 7 at 9:00 pm ET/ PT.

Starring NAACP Image Award winner and eight-time Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award nominee Issa Rae, "Insecure" explores the Black female experience through best friends Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji), who must deal with their own flaws as they attempt to navigate different worlds and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences.

Over the course of season one, Issa attempts to figure out what she wants out of life and how to take control of it, while fumbling her way through this journey. The series also stars Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales.

"Insecure" was created by Issa Rae & Larry Wilmore; executive produced by Issa Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Klever-Weis.

Insecure episodes rolling out this February on OWN:

Tuesday, February 7 at 9:00pm ET/ PT - Episode #1: "Insecure as F**k"
In the wake of her 29th birthday, Issa Dee (Issa Rae) reconsiders her dead-end relationship with Lawrence (Jay Ellis), her live-in boyfriend. Meanwhile, Issa's best friend, Molly (Yvonne Orji), mourns her singledom and the state of her "lady parts." Later, Issa uses an open-mic night as an excuse to reconnect with an ex. Written by Issa Rae & Larry Wilmore; directed by Melina Matsoukas.

Tuesday, February 7 at 9:45pm ET/ PT - Episode #2: "Messy as F**k"
After the unexpected events of the previous night, Issa (Issa Rae) tries to decide what to do about Lawrence (Jay Ellis), while sticking to her plan to embrace a bolder side of herself. Molly (Yvonne Orji) treats herself to a "fancy day" and goes on a promising date. Lawrence gets advice from an unexpected source. Written by Issa Rae; directed by Cecile Emeke.

Tuesday, February 14 at 9:00pm ET/ PT - Episode #3: "Racist as F**k"
Issa (Issa Rae) and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) try to move past their issues at home, as she deals with her colleagues' doubts and he gets a reality check from a head hunter. Molly (Yvonne Orji) introduces Jared (Langston Kerman) to her friends, and later struggles to give words of wisdom to a new summer associate at work. Written by Dayna Lynne North; directed by Melina Matsoukas.

Tuesday, February 14 at 9:45pm ET/ PT - Episode #4: "Thirsty as F**k"
Although things are better than ever with Lawrence (Jay Ellis), Issa (Issa Rae) turns to Daniel (Y'lan Noel) for help during Career Day. Molly (Yvonne Orji) finds herself in a tough position when a partner asks her to give Rasheeda (Gail Bean) a talking-to. Facing disappointment at his new job, Lawrence bonds with a surprising confidante. Written by Laura Kittrell; directed by Kevin Bray.

Tuesday, February 21 at 9:00pm ET/ PT - Episode #5: "Shady as F**k"
Issa searches for a way to get her open mic video taken down; Issa reconnects with Daniel; Lawrence faces questions about his future with Issa; Molly invites her "perfect guy" to a coworkers engagement party. Written by Ben Dougan; directed by Melina Matsoukas.

Tuesday, February 21 at 9:45pm ET/ PT - Episode #6: "Guilty as F**k"
Issa tries to keep things together while hiding her guilt; Lawrence gets serious about his commitment to Issa; Molly embraces a new relationship. Written by Amy Aniobi; directed by Debbie Allen.

Tuesday, February 28th at 9:00pm ET/ PT - Episode #7: "Real as F**k"
Issa deals with drama at a work fundraiser; later, she clashes with Molly over life choices. Written by Prentice Penny; directed by Kevin Bray.

Tuesday, February 28th at 9:45pm ET/ PT - Episode #8: "Broken as F**k"
A girls' trip finds Issa and Molly in close quarters, while Lawrence vents with his boys. Written by Issa Rae; directed by Melina Matsoukas.






It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Netflix has renewed Cobra Kai, the series continuation of the iconic The Karate Kid film franchise, for a sixth and final season. In an open letter to the fans, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg share news about the series conclusion.
Oscar-nominated Baz Luhrmann is a master storyteller and pioneer of contemporary visual culture, writing, directing, and producing across film, opera, theatre, events and music. His signature blend of drama, romance, decadence and wit fuses high and low culture, a unique sonic and cinematic language and trademark theatrical aesthetic.
The song “Gonna Be You” (R.A.F/BMG) is written by iconic Honorary Oscar®, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter Diane Warren and produced by Damon Elliott. The official music video accompanying the song features movie footage interspersed with segments of each singer performing and wearing a blinged out Tom Brady football jersey.

January 20, 2023

Sam Smith shared “Gloria,” the title track from their forthcoming album. The multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter penned the song during lockdown, completed it with folk/blues musician Foy Vance and produced it alongside Jimmy Napes and David Odlum.
January 20, 2023

This week on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, singer Idina Menzel joins CNN Anchor Chris Wallace to discuss her best-known work as the voice of Elsa in Frozen, her career on stage and screen and a possible return to Broadway. Watch a video clip from the upcoming episode now!
January 20, 2023

Charlie Cunningham is a truly under-the-radar success story. Having headlined London’s iconic Queen Elizabeth Hall and becoming a regular fixture at Europe’s most prestigious concert halls, Charlie’s expressive voice, mellifluous melodies and timeless songwriting has connected with fans across the globe, leading to over half a billion streams.
January 20, 2023

Known for his unrelenting optimism and animated personality, LA based alt-rock artist Chad Tepper translates his enthusiasm for life into upbeat, pop-tinged alternative rock. In collaboration with singer/rapper Matisyahu, he dedicates their earnest new track “Buy Us A House” to his mother. Watch the new music video now!
January 20, 2023

The album features guest performances by Macy Gray, Steel Pulse, Fishbone, Alex Lifeson (Rush), Vernon Reid (Living Colour), The Skints, Mortimer, The Expanders, Samory I, Naomi Cowan, and many others. Pre-order packages of the album will be available on the easystar.com webstore, including a limited edition exclusive vinyl.
