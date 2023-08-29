INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY Now Available on VUDU

Vudu is the leading video-on-demand streaming service from Fandango offering more than 200,000 titles to rent or buy.

Aug. 29, 2023

INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY Now Available on VUDU

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now available on Vudu, Fandango’s premium on-demand video service. The film will be available to watch on the platform in SD, HD and UHD for $19.99. 

As an added bonus, Indiana Jones fans can watch an action-packed extended sequence from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Vudu’s YouTube channel here.

Vudu is the leading video-on-demand streaming service from Fandango offering more than 200,000 titles to rent or buy, including the newest releases, and thousands of titles for free.

Serving millions of entertainment fans daily, Vudu has created compelling video entertainment experiences, including the ability to create custom Lists from their movies & TV library, purchase exclusive Mix & Match bundles, access digital copies of their physical films, and much more.

Consumers can watch the latest movies & TV shows anytime, anywhere, on their favorite smart TV, over-the-top (OTT) streaming player, Android and iOS device, game console, and Blu-ray player. Streaming or downloaded, Vudu delivers a premium experience with the latest digital video technology, including 4K Ultra High Definition, Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos Cinema Sound.




