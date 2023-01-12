Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
IMPRACTICAL JOKERS Season 10 to Premiere in February

The season is beginning Thursday, February 9 at 10:00PM ET/PT.

Season 10 of truTV's "Impractical Jokers" starring comedy trio Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray and Sal Vulcano, will be simulcast on TBS beginning Thursday, February 9 at 10:00PM ET/PT -- a rare opportunity for new viewers to experience the popular series that attracted 6.1 million fans during its last season.

A heavyweight roster of guests, including multi-GRAMMY® winner John Mayer, global superstar Post Malone, rock legend Bret Michaels ("Rock of Love"), multi-GRAMMY® and Billboard Music Award-nominated Kesha ("Conjuring Kesha"), 8-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis (Space Jam: A New Legacy) and actor Paul Rudd will join the show's lineup for competitions of embarrassment and elevated challenges.

"This is a rare opportunity to grow the reach of this fan favorite series," said Julie Taylor, Chief of Content Strategy & Insights, U.S. Networks. "Giving truTV's 'Impractical Jokers' dual-network reach on TBS underscores our commitment to this long-running franchise while growing visibility and awareness with our audience."

The comedy trio announced the full dates to their DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour launching February 2. Q, Murr and Sal will be back live for the first time in three years, bringing new jokes and videos to fans across the nation. The tour kicks off in Pittsburgh, PA. Full details and tour stops can be found here.

Three comedians and lifelong friends compete to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares. When Sal, Q, and Murr challenge each other to say or do something, they have to do it... if they refuse, they lose! At the end of every episode - with the help of a celebrity guest - the episode's loser must endure a punishment of epic proportions.

Watch the new trailer here:



