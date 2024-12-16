IMPRACTICAL JOKERS Returns with New Episodes in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Television’s wildly popular unscripted comedy “Impractical Jokers” is back with hilarious new episodes premiering Thursday, January 9 at 10PM ET/PT on TBS, starring comedy trio Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano.

January’s return brings the ultimate mayhem when the guys pose as upselling concierge with peculiar upgrades, grocery store shopping-cart thieves, aggrieved mall janitors, and receive bagel shop acting lessons from guest star Richard Kind.

New episodes also feature celebrity guest appearances from TikTok star Jax, AEW’s John Silver, SNL’s Colin Jost, and Peloton instructor Ally Love.

About "Impractical Jokers"

Three comedians and lifelong friends compete to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares. When Sal, Q, and Murr challenge each other to say or do something, they have to do it… if they refuse, they lose! At the end of every episode, the episode's loser must endure a punishment of epic proportions.

Comments