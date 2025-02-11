I’M STILL HERE Expands to More Theaters in the U.S.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sony Pictures Classics has announced the successful continued expansion this weekend of I’M STILL HERE grossing over $1M domestically, after expanding to over 700 screens, bringing the cumulative domestic gross to over $2M and $23M worldwide. The film continues to expand throughout the US this weekend.

Internationally, I’M STILL HERE continues to see strong numbers after expanding to Mexico, Chile Venezuela and Bolivia. As previously reported, I’M STILL HERE became the highest-grossing Brazilian film post-pandemic while also inspiring a cultural reckoning within the country, as well as topping charts in Portugal, France and Italy. The film will continue to roll out over the next month in Columbia (2/13), Argentina, Peru, Uruguay, Dom Rep, And Ecuador (2/20), Romania (2/21), Slovakia (2/27) and Poland and Turkey (2/8).

The good news didn’t stop there. The film won the “Best Ibero- American Film” at the 2025 39th Goya Awards and took home the “Rotterdam Audience Award” at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) this weekend.

I’M STILL HERE, Brazil’s official submission for the 97th Academy Awards, received three Oscar nominations, including “Best Picture,” “Best Actress in a Leading Role” for Fernanda Torres, and “Best International Feature Film,” in addition to a Golden Globes Win for Torres for “Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama).”

The film which also stars Selton Mello and Fernanda Montenegro, is based on Marcelo Rubens Paiva's biographical book and tells the true story that helped reconstruct an important part of Brazil’s hidden history. Set in 1971 Brazil, the country faces the tightening grip of a military dictatorship. Eunice Paiva, a mother of five children, is forced to reinvent herself after her family suffers a violent and arbitrary act by the government. It reunites Sony Pictures Classics with Salles, 26 years after their successful collaboration on CENTRAL STATION, which garnered numerous awards and nominations. In a full circle moment, Torres, with her nomination for I’M STILL HERE, has become the second Brazilian actress ever nominated for the Best Actress Oscar, following in the footsteps of her mother and now co-star Fernanda Montenegro, who earned the nomination for CENTRAL STATION in 1999.

