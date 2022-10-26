ID's MURDER UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS Returns This November for Second Season

This November, ID's hit series, MURDER UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS, returns with more dark and deadly cases of crimes tied around America's sacred pastime of spending evenings under the bright glow of stadium lighting.

Building off of its gripping freshman season, new episodes take an unflinching look at the shocking and tragic cases of deception, obsession and murder surrounding towns across the country where football bonds communities together.

Season Two of MURDER UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS continues to explore the question: What happens when football is the lifeblood of a community ... and real blood is spilled? The sophomore season kicks off Wednesday, November 16 at 10pm/9c only on ID.

"MURDER UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS was the number one highest-rated freshman series for ID over the past two years and made an incredible initial impression with our audience," said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming. "With this new season, we will continue to give our viewers an inside look at cases dealing with small-town HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL programs, and we've also expanded the series to recognize this American pastime affects the country as a whole regardless if its high school, collegiate or professional teams."

Featured cases this season range from a beloved local high school coach's secret life that led to his grisly murder to the devastating death of Denver Bronco star Darrent Williams and the diabolical case of a serial predator who was a rising star during Joe Paterno and Penn State football's most defining season, among others. The new season will showcase not only how these teams turned entire teams and athletic programs upside down -but also how they tore entire communities apart.

MURDER UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS is produced by Lion Television US for Investigation Discovery.

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading crime and justice network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to approximately 80 million U.S. households. Viewers can enjoy their favorite shows anytime, anywhere on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service.

ID's true-crime programming is also available via the network's aggregated TV Everywhere offering, IDGO, where fans can access thousands of episodes from the Discovery family of networks. For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or check out the network's true crime blog, CrimeFeed.

Investigation Discovery is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, a leading global media and entertainment company available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others.