ID's Finale of IMPACT OF MURDER Brings Awareness to Domestic Violence in the Black Community

Returning with more gut-wrenching stories.

Returning with more gut-wrenching stories showcasing tragedies whose repercussions reverberate throughout society, IMPACT OF MURDER returns for a second season to ID. Using the gripping victim impact statements delivered in court as the driving storytelling technique, this series showcases how victims can be empowered against their perpetrator to stand up in court and confront them - and in some cases, unexpectedly find forgiveness. Through a victim's own words, viewers understand the horror they endured or the significance of the life that was taken, providing an acute and emotional understanding of the collateral damage of murder.

Corrinna's heart-breaking story will air as the season two finale of IMPACT OF MURDER, with the episode "There's No Winning In Murder" premiering on Thursday, October 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Investigation Discovery, the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. In West Haven, Conn., mother of four Corrinna Martin learns that her daughter Alyssiah is missing. After an exhaustive, state-wide search, a discovery confirms Corrinna's worst fear, and a murder investigation is opened. As a pattern of abuse against Alyssiah is uncovered, Corrinna vows to help other victims of domestic violence. When a suspect is identified, it looks like THE FAMILY may finally find justice. However, the lack of physical evidence results in two successive hung juries. Everything rests on the outcome of a third trial. Just weeks before the third trial is set to start, an unbelievable tragedy devastates THE FAMILY yet again. It becomes more important than ever for one mother to see justice served and to keep the memory of her loved ones alive.

"Losing a child absolutely liquifies you, mothers are not made to bury their babies, let alone grandbabies," said Corrinna Martin. "Working through the heartbreak of my own family's tragedies, I now find strength and purpose in my girls' memories and am actively committed to making a difference in the lives of victims and survivors of domestic violence. I am dedicated to empowering, educating, and engaging with the Black and brown community to help lift the stigma of domestic violence."

Corrinna Martin has launched her nonprofit, MOVE INC. Mothers of Victim Equality is a nonprofit organization that provides education and advocacy as a proactive approach to ending domestic violence. Since 2013, we have strived to educate, empower and engage individuals, families and communities in the elimination of domestic violence by promoting justice for victims and their families. Through social change, we seek to end all forms of domestic violence.

Watch a promo here:

View More TV Stories Related Articles