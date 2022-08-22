ID to Reboot Missing Persons Series DISAPPEARED

Groundbreaking missing persons series, DISAPPEARED, returns to ID with eight all-new episodes beginning Wednesday, September 7 at 10/9 on ID and stream the same day on discovery+.

A reinvention of the beloved franchise, the series shines a light on individuals who vanished seemingly without a trace and aims to facilitate answers about the missing in order to bring closure to their loved ones.

"Our recent success with the Disappeared podcast inspired us to reboot this fan-favorite series with all new episodes. With the proliferation of new surveillance techniques in recent years and the audience more determined than ever to participate in solving true crime mysteries, we knew this was the right time to bring DISAPPEARED back in a way that could really make a difference," said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming.

"DISAPPEARED will join our Wednesday night lineup after premieres of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH for those motivated to deliver closure to families searching for answers and making a deep impact in our justice system."

In the Season 10 premiere episode, "Vanished in the Night," surveillance cameras record a young woman fighting with her friends outside a bar in Indianapolis, Indiana and two hours later, the cameras catch her walking by herself in a parking lot and disappearing into the night.

Desperate for answers, Kirsten Brueggeman's family shares her story and their plight to find her in the hopes that more people who know Kirsten's story will be able to come forward with new information.

With more than 125 hours of content between the series and a number of high-profile specials, DISAPPEARED aired on Investigation Discovery from 2009 to 2018. Some episodes ended in heartbreaking discoveries while a number of episodes helped bring missing persons home and others still provide visibility for new leads to be discovered.

Each episode of DISAPPEARED begins immediately before the individual vanished and chronicles the search for clues hidden beneath seemingly everyday behavior that may indicate what happened to them.

Presenting timely stories with urgency for the public to act, the families of the missing hope the series will elevate their loved one's story and help decipher the truth of what really happened to them. At the end of each episode, information for the local police departments is shared in the event that a viewer has fresh leads or new information to share.

Craving more DISAPPEARED? Fans of the original TV series can watch episodes from the previous nine seasons streaming now on discovery+, or listen to the audio version of the TV series with ID's recently released podcast that features open investigations where families are still searching for answers. Fans are encouraged to engage on social with #DisappearedonID and follow the network's social profiles on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

DISAPPEARED is produced by Blackfin for Investigation Discovery and discovery+.