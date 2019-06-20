ID Greenlights Two-Hour Special THE LOST WOMEN OF NXIVM

On the heels of the conviction of Keith Raniere for racketeering, sex trafficking and other crimes, Investigation Discovery announces the two-hour special from AMPLE Entertainment,THE LOST WOMEN OF NXIVM, premiering this December on America's leading true-crime network.

With layers still unraveling, this urgent and timely special explores what happened to four women who were members of NXIVM who either vanished or died in mysterious circumstances. Mixed in with the official accounts of suicide or illness are contested evidence, allegations of tainted police reports, and after years of investigation, one investigator believes, murder. THE LOST WOMEN OF NXIVM takes viewers deep inside the active investigation to explore what really happened to Kristin Snyder, Gina Hutchinson, and other women of NXIVM. Tracking down past members, informants and eyewitnesses, many going on the record for the first time, this two-hour special takes us into new parts of the NXIVM universe and reveals a story far bigger and darker than ever suspected. With unique access to Frank Parlato and his more than 10-year investigation into NXIVM, layered with special testimony from a core of former members speaking on the record for the first time, this special explores how each of the four women have connections to the origins of NXIVM, taking viewers deeper into Keith Raniere's cult than ever before.

"As the cryptic and chilling details behind NXIVM continue to surface, each revelation is more astonishing than the last," says Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL and Destination America. "The time has finally arrived for Keith Raniere to be brought to justice, and we at Investigation Discovery think it is also time to help amplify the stories of these women who will not be forgotten."

THE LOST WOMEN IS NXIVM is being produced for Investigation Discovery by AMPLE Entertainment. For AMPLE, Ari Mark, Phil Lott, Alex Weresow and Pat McGee are executive producers. For Investigation Discovery, Eugenie Vink is executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America.





