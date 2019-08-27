I MOM SO HARD in Development at ABC

Variety reports that a series based on web series "I Mom So Hard" is in development at ABC from creators Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley.

In the series, Smedley and Hensley will continue to push comedic boundaries with their unapologetically honest take on marriage and motherhood, proving that friendship is the "secret sauce."

Smedley and Hensley's comedy special is streaming on Amazon Prime. The two released a book of the same name in April of 2019.

Read the original story on Variety.





