Hulu Will Produce Greta Thunberg Documentary

Deadline reports that Hulu will premiere a documentary about sixteen-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg in 2020. The film is currently called "Greta."

Cecilia Nessen and Frederik Heinig via B-Reel Films are producing the film, which is directed by Nathan Grossman.

In August of 2018, Greta Thunberg, a 15-year-old student in Sweden starts a school strike for the climate. Her question for adults: if you don't care about my future on earth, why should I care about my future in school? Within months, her strike evolves into a global movement. Greta, a quiet Swedish girl on the autism Spectrum becomes a world famous activist.

Thunberg was named Time's Person of the Year last week. She is the youngest person to ever receive the honor.

Read the original story on Deadline.





