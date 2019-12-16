Hulu Will Produce Greta Thunberg Documentary
Deadline reports that Hulu will premiere a documentary about sixteen-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg in 2020. The film is currently called "Greta."
Cecilia Nessen and Frederik Heinig via B-Reel Films are producing the film, which is directed by Nathan Grossman.
In August of 2018, Greta Thunberg, a 15-year-old student in Sweden starts a school strike for the climate. Her question for adults: if you don't care about my future on earth, why should I care about my future in school? Within months, her strike evolves into a global movement. Greta, a quiet Swedish girl on the autism Spectrum becomes a world famous activist.
Thunberg was named Time's Person of the Year last week. She is the youngest person to ever receive the honor.
Read the original story on Deadline.