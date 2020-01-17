Hulu Presents the Upcoming Original Series LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, HIGH FIDELITY, NORMAL PEOPLE, & THE GREAT

Today, during the Television Critics Association's Winter Press Tour at The Langham Pasadena, Hulu's Senior Vice President of Originals, Craig Erwich, presented the company's lineup of upcoming original programming including Little Fires Everywhere from Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, High Fidelity starring Zoë Kravitz, the television adaptation of Sally Rooney's best-selling novel Normal People and Catherine The Great comedic drama The Great, featuring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult -- all of which will join the company's growing slate of premium Original content.

Watch the trailers below!

Erwich also announced an upcoming comedy series starring Oscar® and Emmy Award® winning actor Steve Martin and Emmy Award® winning comedian Martin Short. From THIS IS US creator Dan Fogelman and co-created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin, the untitled new series puts a hilarious spin on the ever-popular true crime genre. The comedy will join Hulu's reputable slate of comedic television including Shrill, Ramy and Pen15.

"Hulu's success in Original content is driven by highly curated programming from world class talent, said Craig Erwich, SVP of Originals, Hulu. "From the Steve Martin project, second series orders of Ramy and Dollface, to shows like Little Fires Everywhere, our momentum in original content is stronger than ever."

As the fastest growing major SVOD service in the U.S., Hulu has gained remarkable momentum over the past year. In 2019, the streaming platform saw a 70% increase in engagement (total hours watched) with its original programming and Hulu Originals continue to drive conversation, more than doubling social media engagement year-over-year.





