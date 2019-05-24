Hulu Picks Up the Untitled Mary Laws Project

Hulu has ordered "Untitled Mary Laws Project" (WT), an anthology series based on "North American Lake Monsters," a collection of stories by Nathan Ballingrud, to series.

Through encounters with Gothic beasts, including fallen angels and werewolves, broken people are driven to desperate acts in an attempt to repair their lives, ultimately showing there is a thin line between man and beast.

The series is based on the short stories from Nathan Ballingrud's collection and the first season will consist of 8 episodes.

The series is created, written and executive produced by Mary Laws ("Preacher," "Blueberry Toast," "The Neon Demon") and executive produced by Lucan Toh ("An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn," "Under the Shadow") and Babak Anvari ("Under the Shadow") who will also direct. The series is produced by Annapurna Television.





