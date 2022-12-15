Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hulu Orders Dan Levy and Ally Pankiw's STANDING BY to Series

Hulu Orders Dan Levy and Ally Pankiw's STANDING BY to Series

“Schitt’s Creek,” from Levy, is now streaming on Hulu. 

Dec. 15, 2022  

Hulu has ordered Dan Levy and Ally Pankiw's "Standing By" to series from 20th Television Animation. The series order is on the heels of several productions from 20th Television Animation for Hulu Originals including "Solar Opposites" (which was just picked up for a fifth season), "Futurama," and "Koala Man," which premieres Jan. 9. "Schitt's Creek," from Levy, is now streaming on Hulu.

Levy and Pankiw said: "'Standing By' is about the hilarity, embarrassment, and melodrama of everyday life as observed by a team of judgmental, gossip-starved Guardian Angels. We are very excited to bring this world to life with the help of Hulu, 20th Television Animation, and Bento Box Entertainment. Not to mention an insanely brilliant cast of actors."

Levy will executive produce the series, which comes from his previous overall deal at ABC Signature, under his Not A Real Production Company banner.

"Standing By" is a satirical look into the lives of a group of eternally bound, disgruntled guardian angels and the lessons they'll eventually learn from not only the dysfunctional humans they're in charge of protecting but also each other.

The series stars Dan Levy, David Tennant, Natalie Palamides, Glenn Close, Poppy Liu and Samira Wiley.

Dan Levy and Ally Pankiw are creators and executive producers, with Danielle Uhlarik as showrunner and executive producer. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.

About Dan Levy

Daniel Levy is a multihyphenate Emmy® Award-winning showrunner, writer, actor, director and producer who has built his career telling vibrant and comedic stories, establishing himself as a Hollywood mainstay.

Levy recently launched his new film and television production company, Not a Real Production Company, which debuted its first series, "The Big Brunch," on HBO Max in November 2022. Levy not only created the series but also hosts and serves as a judge alongside chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara.

Additionally, the company has several projects in various stages of development including an adult animated comedy "Standing By" for Hulu which he co-created with Ally Pankiw. Levy just wrapped production on his directorial debut "Good Grief," an original film at Netflix which he will also write, produce and star in. The company recently began its new overall television deal with Netflix, where it also has a first-look feature film deal.

Up next, Levy will be joining the season four cast of Netflix's acclaimed dramedy "Sex Education," HBO Max's upcoming series "The Idol" as well as Disney's upcoming "Haunted Mansion" remake. Recently, Levy appeared in Hulu's holiday rom-com "Happiest Season" and starred in HBO's "Coastal Elite." Levy made his hosting debut on "Saturday Night Live" in February 2021.

Levy is best known for his work on one of the most beloved shows on television, "Schitt's Creek," which he co-created with his father, Eugene Levy. The series received nine Emmy wins for its sixth and final season, breaking major records becoming the most-awarded comedy series in a single year, the first comedy or drama series to sweep all four acting categories and receiving the most wins for a comedy series in its final season.

About Ally Pankiw

Ally Pankiw made her TV directing debut with Netflix's "Feel Good," created by comic Mae Martin. She directed and executive produced the show's first season, which was critically acclaimed as one of the best series of 2020. Pankiw has since directed on Hulu's "Shrill," starring Aidy Bryant, on Tony McNamara's Emmy-nominated "The Great" with Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, and is currently in post-production on her first film, "I Used To Be Funny," previously titled "Brooke & Sam." The film is written and directed by Pankiw, and stars Rachel Sennott. Pankiw is represented by WME, Partizan, and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Levy and Pankiw first collaborated on Levy's "Schitt's Creek," where Pankiw served as a story editor for two seasons.

About Danielle Uhlarik

Danielle Uhlarik recently inked a script deal with 20th Television Animation and is currently an executive producer on Hulu's animated series "Solar Opposites." She previously worked on "Champaign, Ill," starring Adam Pally and Sam Richardson, and produced by David Caspe. She previously co-developed the animated series "Wallflower" for 20th Television Animation and Freeform.

She created, executive produced and starred in the independent pilot "Bootstrapped" that was selected as part of the Indie Episodic program for the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Uhlarik comes out of the Chicago comedy scene where she trained at Second City, iO, the Annoyance Theatre, and Northwestern University. Uhlarik is represented by Artists First, UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

About Not A Real Production Company

Not A Real Production Company is a film and television Production Company founded in 2022 by Emmy Award-winning multihyphenate Dan Levy. Levy and his producing partner Megan Zehmer, NARPC's President of Film and Television, produce content across multiple genres, building off the record-breaking success Levy achieved with "Schitt's Creek." Not A Real Production Company's upcoming projects include Levy's feature directorial debut "Good Grief" (Netflix), cooking competition series "The Big Brunch" (HBO Max) and adult animated comedy "Standing By" (Hulu). The company has a multi-year overall deal in scripted content with Netflix.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Soundtrack Out Now Photo
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Soundtrack Out Now
Featuring music by GRAMMY® Award-winning composer Simon Franglen, the 22-track soundtrack also exclusively includes the original song “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” written and performed by The Weeknd, and produced by Swedish House Mafia along with Simon Franglen.
Scoop: CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022 Photo
Scoop: CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022
Get all the scoop on CALL ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 22, 2022! In the new episode, Phil (Leslie Jordan) urges the group to try his mama’s moonshine despite their skepticism, and Max (Cheyenne Jackson) finally sells a song. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022 Photo
Scoop: WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022
Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 22, 2022! The church is the only place with power, and when everyone must band together to stay cool, WILD antics and chaos erupt in the “Blackout” episode. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Ethel Cain Shares 'Thoroughfare' Performance for VEVO DSCVR
December 15, 2022

Like the “Nebraska” performance video, “Thoroughfare” is a slow burn. Joined by Colyer, Bryan De Leon, and her humble overalls, Cain sings of cross-country travels and the promise of love at the end of the road. As is the case with many an adventure, it’s not always about the journey or the destination but the strangers you encounter along the way.
STARZ Developing Series With Curtis '50 Cent' JacksonSTARZ Developing Series With Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson
December 15, 2022

Acclaimed writing team Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith (“Save Me,” “Run”) have signed on for the project that follows a retired disgraced world champion fighter drawn into the corrupt underbelly of the sport after the disappearance of his childhood best friend and training partner.
Ron Gallo Unveils 'YUCCA VALLEY MARSHALLS' SingleRon Gallo Unveils 'YUCCA VALLEY MARSHALLS' Single
December 15, 2022

Ron Gallo has released 'YUCCA VALLEY MARSHALLS' the latest single off his blistering, brand new studio album, FOREGROUND MUSIC. With the new song, Gallo reflects on a solo west coast trip. After roaming around Los Angeles by himself, he found that LA can be the loneliest place on the planet if you are an outsider.
Seventeen Vernon to Drop His First Solo Mixtape 'Black Eye'Seventeen Vernon to Drop His First Solo Mixtape 'Black Eye'
December 15, 2022

An image was posted on SEVENTEEN's official social media channels on December 16, revealing the release date and the title of the mixtape. VERNON is the third member of the 13-piece act to release a mixtape, following HOSHI’s “Spider” in April 2021 and WOOZI’s “Ruby” in January 2022.
Trevor Noah Returns To Host The 65th Annual GRAMMY AwardsTrevor Noah Returns To Host The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
December 15, 2022

Emmy Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies of the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, hosting the show for the third consecutive year. Noah will also serve as a producer on the show. Music’s Biggest Night will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.
share