Hulu Announces Premiere Date for Original Film BOOKS OF BLOOD

Today Hulu announced the Hulu Original film BOOKS OF BLOOD, based on Clive Barker's horror anthology, will premiere on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020.

Based on Clive Barker's acclaimed and influential horror anthology BOOKS OF BLOOD, this feature takes audiences on a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three uncanny tales tangled in space and time.

The film stars Britt Robertson, Rafi Gavron, Anna Friel, Yul Vazquez, and Freda Foh Shen.



Directed by Brannon Braga, the film is executive producerd by Braga, Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Brian Witten, Jeff Kwatinetz, Josh Barry, Clive Barker and Adam Simon. The film is co-executive produced by Mark Miller, and produced by Jason Clark and Joe Micucci. The film comes from FOX 21 and Fuzzy Door, headed by MacFarlane and Huggins.

