Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, & More Lead HARRY POTTER Full Cast Audiobooks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The initial cast has been announced for Audible's Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions, which includes Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, and Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape.

These new productions of the original seven stories by J.K. Rowling will offer immersive audio entertainment through Dolby Atmos sound design, scoring, performances, original music, and real-world sound capture. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone will debut on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, with each of the remaining six English-language audiobooks releasing monthly for a global audience; they can be pre-ordered here. Casting was completed in early 2025 and production is nearly wrapped with over 2,000 recording hours logged to date to create these complete, unabridged editions.

The cast announcement also includes Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall, Laurence Olivier Award nominee Cush Jumbo OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) as the narrator, and Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, and Arabella Stanton as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, respectively in audiobooks one, two, and three. Stanton is also playing the character in the HBO television series, currently in production. Beginning with audiobook four, Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, and Nina Barker-Francis will assume the roles of the trio.

Additional cast members will be announced this fall. Following Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone releasing on November 4, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets releases December 16, 2025; Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban releases January 13, 2026; Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire releases February 10, 2026; Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix releases March 10, 2026; Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince releases April 14, 2026; culminating with the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows on May 12, 2026. These brand-new productions complement the single-voice English language recordings by Jim Dale and Stephen Fry, which were first released in 1999.

An HBO series adaptation is currently filming, with a cast that includes Tony Award and Olivier winner John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Tony Award-winner Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and BAFTA nominee Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape. The upcoming series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 11 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere and is currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, Tokyo and across North America on tour. A new international production will launch in the Netherlands, performed in Dutch, in 2026.

About the Cast

Matthew Macfadyen's theater credits include Jeeves & Wooster, Noël Coward’s Private Lives at the Vaudeville Theatre, The Pain and the Itch (Royal Court Theatre), Henry IV Parts 1 & 2 (National Theatre); Battle Royal (National Theatre/RSC/Stratford); School for Scandal(Barbican/Cheek by Jowl), Much Ado About Nothing (West End) and Duchess of Malfi (West End/New York) and A Midsummer Night’s Dream (RSC).

Cush Jumbo OBE can currently be seen opposite Peter Capaldi in her Apple TV series Criminal Record in which she stars and executive produces. She has recently played Lady Macbeth opposite David Tennant in the West End. She is well known for starring in US series The Good Fight and can be seen as the lead in BritBox drama The Beast Must Die opposite Jared Harris. Cush is the author of Josephine and I and has received an OBE for her contribution to Drama. She recently received an Olivier award nomination for Hamlet at The Young Vic Theatre and starred in Netflix thriller Stay Close.

Frankie Treadaway began his performance journey in Peter Pan as Michael (Tonbridge). His impressive stage credits include performances in Mary Poppins (West End, Michael Banks), Elf (West End, Michael Hobbs), Mrs Doubtfire (West End, Christopher Hilliard), and most recently in Matilda the Musical (West End, Tommy). His TV credits include My Lady Jane (LJP Ltd).

Max Lester's diverse acting experience has brought him to film roles on Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice (Warner Bros) and The Fantastic Four: First Steps(Marvel); to stage roles in Les Misérables (West End, Gavroche) and Leopoldstadt, (West End, Young Jacob); to animation roles on Nickelodeon’s Best Birthday Ever (Charlie, main role), Barbapapa series 2 (Nickelodeon, Barbabeau); and in voice roles such as Hennikay for Radio 4.

Arabella Stanton starred as Matilda in Matilda the Musical (West End) at the young age of 9. After wrapping as Matilda, she went straight into the original cast of Starlight Express (London) to play the part of Control shortly after her 10th birthday. Arabella has just started filming in the role of Hermione Granger for the HBO Original Harry Potter TV Series.

Jaxon Knopf's acting credits include stage roles in Big Fish, The Musical (The Other Palace) and Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat(London Palladium); film roles in Moishe (Moishe Productions, title role of Moishe); and animation roles in RICKY ZOOM season two (Entertainment One/Frog Box, title role of Ricky Zoom). Jaxon is a young British actor and is delighted to be playing the role of Harry Potter.

Rhys Mulligan's performances across theatre, screen, and voice acting include stage performances in Matilda the Musical (Stratford Play House, Stratford Musical Theatre Company, Mr Wormwood), Goodnight Mr Tom (The Bear Pit, Stratford-upon-Avon, William), The Musicians (Bridge House Theatre, Warwick, Roland) A Christmas Carol, (RSC Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, Peter Cratchit, Doctors boy and Tinder) Commercial, News Presenter, (POP TV Channel, POP TV). Mr Duncan, (Graduate Film, Westminster University, Playing Lester).