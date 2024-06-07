Hugh Jackman and Emma Thompson Among Cast in THREE BAGS FULL: A SHEEP DETECTIVE MOVIE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multiple outlets have reported that a new live-action comedy film from animation director Kyle Balda has built out a star-studded cast that includes Tony Award-winning actor Hugh Jackman and Emma Thompson.

The ensemble also includes Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Hong Chau, Tosin Cole, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Conleth Hill, and Mandeep Dhillon.

According to the logline, Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie "follows George Hardy (Jackman), a shepherd who loves his sheep and raises them only for their wool. Every night he reads aloud a murder mystery, pretending his sheep can understand, never suspecting that not only can they understand but they argue for hours afterwards about whodunnit. When George is found dead under mysterious circumstances, the sheep realize at once that it was a murder and think they know everything about how to go about solving it. The local cop Tim Derry (Braun), on the other hand, has never solved a serious crime in his life, so the sheep conclude they will have to solve it themselves, even if it means leaving their meadow for the first time and facing the fact that the human world isn’t as simple as it appears in books."

Principal photography has already been underway and Amazon MGM Studios has secured the film for a February 20, 2026 theatrical release date.

Director Balda previously helmed three films in Illumination's Despicable Me/Minions franchise and, before that, was an animator at Pixar. This will be his live-action directorial debut.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Comments