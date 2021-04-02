Holding Absence Premiere THE GREATEST MISTAKE OF MY LIFE Documentary

Rising UK rockers Holding Absence will be premiering their first ever documentary surrounding the recording process of their upcoming sophomore album The Greatest Mistake Of My Life today at 11am PT / 2pm ET via YouTube premiere.

"A big part of the change we wanted to make for album 2 was to be more transparent and allow our fans the chance to see what goes on behind the scenes," front man Lucas Woodland shares. "This documentary was something that we thought would be a really special insight for fans of the band and to get people excited for our album 'The Greatest Mistake Of My Life', which drops in the coming weeks. We can't wait to drop this documentary and the upcoming album as a whole"

The film was directed by Charlie Ryan of MOSHHH Films, who shares "'It feels incredible to have been a fly on the wall for the intimate, heartfelt process of this album's creation, set on the cusp of the COVID-19 pandemic we follow the band as they build one of my favorite albums of all time brick by brick. It's been a labor of love and I can't wait to give the world a vicarious glimpse into what they've created."

The Greatest Mistake Of My Life, due out April 16, 2021 via Sharp Tone Records, is rooted in a time long before Holding Absence even existed. Inspired by a song of the same name that was recorded in the 1930s by actor and singer Dame Gracie Fields, which was covered by Lucas' great uncle song during the 1950s. After finding this out from his grandmother, the singer decided the poignancy of its words were worthy of titling Holding Absence's next record.

"It felt like I'd stumbled across something special," Lucas explains of his family's connection to The Greatest Mistake Of My Life. "After playing the track to Scott [Carey, guitar], we agreed it was a perfect title. It tied in to how we wanted this album to be cinematic and timeless. We close the record with a cover of that song, which is essentially an homage to the original and its strange relationship with my family."

Holding Absence has shared tracks including "In Circles", "Afterlife" and "Beyond Belief" from the upcoming sophomore release, which is available to pre-order today at http://shrptn.co/holdingabsence.

In the band's own words, "This album is about telling stories that are presented through the lens of hindsight, regret and looking back. There are songs that celebrate life when faced with death, and others that speak to the choices we make about how we live our lives. The fear of love, newfound respect for life and the covering up of depression are all subjects that rear their head. The Greatest Mistake Of My Life exercises emotion in many ways, and that was an important thing for us to do, because emotion isn't rigid - it's not just love or joy or sadness - it's a lot of things."

Watch the premiere here: