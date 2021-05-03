Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Hoff's Public Domain Horrorfest Presents THE WEREWOLF OF WASHINGTON

Don’t miss brand new comedy segments, games, and characters from your favorite scream team. Politics is back, baby! Awoouu (werewolf howl)!!

May. 3, 2021  
Hoff's Public Domain Horrorfest Presents THE WEREWOLF OF WASHINGTON

Hail to the Wolf they have chosen for this screening! Your favorite live comedy show and horror movie screening series HOFF'S PUBLIC DOMAIN HORRORFEST returns with another monthly installment on Wednesday May 12th at 9:00pm EST with "The Werewolf of Washington." Join host Hoff Matthews (Comedy Central) and co-producers Andrei Alupului (Come Ova, UCB), Marybess Pritchett (An Inconvenient Talk Show), and George Gordon (Laugh Track Festival, Your Good Friend) for this 1973 horror satire in which a White House press secretary turned werewolf takes a bite out of D.C.! DON'T miss brand new comedy segments, games, and characters from your favorite scream team. Politics is back, baby! Awoouu (werewolf howl)!!

Subscribe to the Hoff's Horrorfest YouTube channel, follow us on all your favorite social media platforms, and learn more about upcoming screenings and events via hoffshorrorfest.com. Tune in, sit back, and laugh until you scream!

DETAILS:

HOFF'S PUBLIC DOMAIN HORRORFEST Presents "Werewolf of Washington"

A Comedy Show and Horror Movie Screening

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

9:00 pm EST - 11:00 pm EST

On YouTube

FREE

Hoff's Horrorfest Website: www.hoffshorrorfest.com


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles
BREAKTHROUGHS to be Presented by NY Queer Playback Theater Photo

BREAKTHROUGHS to be Presented by NY Queer Playback Theater

Virtual Premiere of THE NICETIES Starring Lisa Banes and Jordan Boatman to Stream in May Photo

Virtual Premiere of THE NICETIES Starring Lisa Banes and Jordan Boatman to Stream in May

Heather Headley to Headline Goodman Theatres 2021 Virtual Gala Photo

Heather Headley to Headline Goodman Theatre's 2021 Virtual Gala

New York City Ballet Announces 2021 Digital Season Programming For May 3-8 Photo

New York City Ballet Announces 2021 Digital Season Programming For May 3-8


More Hot Stories For You

  • The REP Workshop for the Performing Arts Goes Online in May 2021
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • THE GREAT CHRISTMAS COOKIE BAKE-OFF Will Stream From Repertory Philippines This December
  • Atlantis Virtual Workshop Returns this Summer