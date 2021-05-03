Hoff's Public Domain Horrorfest Presents THE WEREWOLF OF WASHINGTON

Hail to the Wolf they have chosen for this screening! Your favorite live comedy show and horror movie screening series HOFF'S PUBLIC DOMAIN HORRORFEST returns with another monthly installment on Wednesday May 12th at 9:00pm EST with "The Werewolf of Washington." Join host Hoff Matthews (Comedy Central) and co-producers Andrei Alupului (Come Ova, UCB), Marybess Pritchett (An Inconvenient Talk Show), and George Gordon (Laugh Track Festival, Your Good Friend) for this 1973 horror satire in which a White House press secretary turned werewolf takes a bite out of D.C.! DON'T miss brand new comedy segments, games, and characters from your favorite scream team. Politics is back, baby! Awoouu (werewolf howl)!!

Subscribe to the Hoff's Horrorfest YouTube channel, follow us on all your favorite social media platforms, and learn more about upcoming screenings and events via hoffshorrorfest.com. Tune in, sit back, and laugh until you scream!

DETAILS:

HOFF'S PUBLIC DOMAIN HORRORFEST Presents "Werewolf of Washington"

A Comedy Show and Horror Movie Screening

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

9:00 pm EST - 11:00 pm EST

On YouTube

FREE

Hoff's Horrorfest Website: www.hoffshorrorfest.com