Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to Host 'A Toast to 2019!'

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will ring in 2020 with an all-star New Year's Eve primetime special, A Toast to 2019!, on December 31 at 8pm/7c on NBC. Kristen Bell, Martin Short, Maya Rudolph, Tony Hale, Terry Crews, Nikki Glaser and more will join Kotb and Hager as they break down the biggest Pop culture moments and trends of the year.

A Toast to 2019! will also feature interviews with Lauren Ash, Andrea Canning, Chris D'Elia, Dylan Dreyer, Ryan Eggold, Ben Feldman, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Willie Geist, Brad Goreski, Lester Holt, Matt Iseman, Sheinelle Jones, Carson Kressley, Loni Love, Howie Mandel, Josh Mankiewicz, Craig Melvin, Natalie Morales, Brent Morin, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, Patton Oswalt, Al Roker, Ashley Tisdale, Johnny Weir, and many more.

Viewers are invited to join the celebration using #Toast2019.

A Toast to 2019! is an NBC News Production. David Corvo is the senior executive producer; Liz Cole is the executive producer; Adam Gorfain is the senior broadcast producer; Charmian Ling is the supervising producer; Justin Smith is the coordinating producer.

Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC





Related Articles View More TV Stories