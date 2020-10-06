History Channel Will Air THE CAMPAIGNS THAT MADE HISTORY

The doc airs Tuesday, October 27 at 9pm ET.

The HISTORY® channel will premiere the two-hour documentary special "The Campaigns that Made History" from OZY Media on Tuesday, October 27 at 9pm ET. Hosted by Carlos Watson, OZY co-founder, CEO and host of The Carlos Watson Show on YouTube, the special dives into the unexpected twists and turns that have highlighted presidential politics and campaigns over the last half-century.

The race to the White House is one of the most competitive high-stakes political battles on earth. "The Campaigns that Made History" focuses on surprising and shocking political contests, leaning into the personalities, unlikely moments and missteps that have shaped the history of our country.



Featuring candidates in contentious and compelling campaigns, from Shirley Chisholm, Ronald Regan, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and more, the special pulls back the curtain on some of the most celebrated, boldest and brashest presidential candidates. Additional candidates covered in the special include: Gary Hart, Ross Perot, Barry Goldwater, Howard Dean, George W. Bush, John McCain and Sara Palin.

"Campaigns That Made History" is produced for the HISTORY® channel by OZY Media. Emmy-winning journalist Watson, fellow OZY co-founder Samir Rao and award-winning documentarian Laurens Grant, serve as executive producers for OZY, as well as OZY studio members Marion Cunningham, Lindsay Rodger and historian and podcast host Dr. Sean Braswell. Jennifer Wagman is executive producer for the HISTORY® channel.

