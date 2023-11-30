Harry Potter: The Exhibition Extends Run Through April 2024

Just in time for the holidays, Harry Potter™: The Exhibition, a spellbinding and celebratory experience that has enchanted more than 1.7 million visitors from around the globe, is thrilled to announce the extension of its stay in the heart of New York City.

Due to overwhelming demand and the dedication of fans, the exhibition will now be open through April 7, 2024, with many more opportunities for New Yorkers and visitors to explore the enchanting experience.

To celebrate this occasion and usher in the holiday season, the exhibition is pleased to announce an exciting Holiday Bundle promotion:

The holiday bundle will include 4 flex tickets, 4 audio guides, and 4 commemorative posters (a $250 value) for only $175 (launching Dec. 1).

Go to new-york.harrypotterexhibition.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

The interactive, record-breaking exhibition created and developed by Imagine Exhibitions, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, and EMC Presents is conveniently located in Herald Square in Midtown on the corner of 34th and 6th Ave and is easily accessible via Penn Station, Port Authority, or subway.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition takes visitors of all ages on a one-of-a-kind journey celebrating the entire Wizarding World and includes some of the most iconic moments from the beloved books and films of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts. Upon entry, everyone is given an exhibition wristband for a personalized experience using best-in-class immersive design and technology.

From selecting a Hogwarts house (either Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin) to picking your wand and Patronus, visitors will be able to create their own, uniquely magical moments while earning points for their house with each interactive activity.

Throughout the exhibition, visitors will experience everything from the hall of moving portraits to the famed scene of the Great Hall with floating candles, to exploring Hogwarts classrooms, filled with authentic props and costumes. Hagrid’s Hut and oversized chair is perfect for photo opps, as is the “cupboard under the stairs” from Harry’s childhood.

In addition, vignettes from Fantastic Beasts and costumes from the Tony® award-winning Broadway production Harry Potter and The Cursed Child are included in the exhibition, making Harry Potter: The Exhibition the most in-depth touring exhibition for the Wizarding World, perfect for both longtime fans and those just starting to experience the magic.

Exhibition Gallery Highlights:

From Page to Screen Gallery showcases a first edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone protected in a Gringotts-inspired vault and is surrounded by inspirational video and literary quotes, reconnecting guests to the story as they are introduced to the exhibition.

Hogwarts Castle Gallery features an immersive multimedia experience with iconic elements like the Whomping Willow, Dementors, and the Marauder’s Map, where guests will see their name appear, prompting them to continue their exploration of the exhibition.

The Great Hall Gallery is a space that allows visitors to celebrate magical seasonal moments in its iconic architecture.

The Hogwarts Houses Gallery sets the foundation for the exhibition experience, allowing guests the opportunity to experience more personalized moments with the Hogwarts house they select during their preregistration. While guests may gravitate towards one house, this gallery will enable visitors to experience all the Hogwarts houses in a celebratory hall featuring an iconic Sorting Hat, perfect for photo ops, while surrounded by freshly designed house crests on meticulously created stained glass windows.

Hogwarts Classrooms Galleries are filled with iconic props, creatures, and costumes. Visitors will interact with magical lessons and games through digital touchscreens to reveal behind-the-scenes secrets about iconic classroom moments. They will brew potions in the Potions classroom, predict the future in Divination, pot a mandrake in the Herbology Greenhouse, and use their digital wand to defeat a boggart in Defense Against the Dark Arts.

Hagrid’s Hut and The Forbidden Forest offer an interactive Patronus charm experience. Guests will then uncover iconic creatures, such as centaurs and Acromantula, hidden in the forest and explore inside a recreation of Hagrid’s Hut.

An exclusive collection of Harry Potter: The Exhibition merchandise will be available in the onsite retail shop for guests to celebrate their fandom through an assortment of themed collections. Fans can choose from a range of products such as apparel, jewelry, and edible treats, including fan-favorite Chocolate Frogs and bottled Butterbeer, as well as merchandise not available at any other Wizarding World experience.

Photo Credit: Harry Potter: The Exhibition