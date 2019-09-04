Hallmark Channel Announces All-New Original Movie FOREVER IN MY HEART

Nestled between the long, hot days of summer and the brisk return of autumn, Hallmark CHANNEL takes viewers to the Emerald Isle with its all-new original movie, 'FOREVER IN MY HEART,' filmed on location.

Starring Merritt Patterson ("A Royal Winter") and Jack Turner ("My Summer Prince"), the charming romance premieres Saturday, September 14th at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT).

While working for a family-run inn in Ireland, Jenna (Patterson) falls in love with the owner's son Charlie (Turner) and creates a home away from home in the Irish countryside. When Jenna moves back to America to pursue a career in hospitality, the distance proves too much to overcome for Jenna and Charlie's relationship.

Five years after leaving Ireland, Jenna returns for a visit while on a business trip. She feels back at home with her old friends and though recently engaged to her jet-setting colleague, she finds herself drawn to Charlie. While preparing for a big presentation to pitch a new hotel in Dublin, Jenna draws inspiration from the small-town hospitality at the inn, and even steps in to help Charlie when she learns it is in trouble.

When Jenna's fiancé (Blake Berris, "Days of our Lives") surprises her in Ireland, Jenna must decide if her heart lies with her fiancé and her fast-paced career in America, or with Charlie at the Ireland inn.





