HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS Returning to Theaters for 2025 Holiday Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 2022 comedy film Hundreds of Beavers will soon set off on its second annual A Northwoods Christmas Tour, bringing festival cheer and rambunctious beavers to indie cinemas across the United States and Canada. The movie has continuously screened in response to audience demand, returning to multiple cities for repeat engagements.

The encore holiday tour will launch in December, beginning December 3 and continuing through the season, with screenings of the 35mm print in select theaters. Confirmed Northwoods theatrical markets include, but are not limited to: Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Baltimore, New Orleans, Boston, San Francisco, Pittsburgh, and Milwaukee. Select venues will include a Northwoods Christmas poster giveaway from illustrator Kyle Hilton. For a complete list of Northwoods screenings, please visit here

Hundreds of Beavers is currently available across all digital & VOD platforms, as well as a special edition Blu-ray. The self-distributed theatrical run began in January 2024 across the United States and Canada and continued through the April digital debut.

Reuniting the team that brought Lake Michigan Monster to audiences in 2019, Hundreds of Beavers stars Ryland Brickson as the intrepid hero of this frostbitten, inventive epic, co-written by Tews and Mike Cheslik, making his feature directorial debut.

The movie is set in the early 1800’s where Jean Kayak, a drunken applejack salesman, finds himself stranded in a surreal winter landscape with nothing but his dim wits to guide him. Against a backdrop of ruthless elements and forest creatures - all played by actors in full-sized mascot costumes – Kayak develops increasingly complex traps in order to win the hand of a mischievous lover. When he discovers that the Beavers have formed their own secret society, he must infiltrate their lair to uncover their secrets and win the day.

Watch the trailer here: