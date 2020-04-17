HOPE THROUGH HISTORY Podcast to Launch With Jon Meacham

Cadence13, a leading premium podcast company, today announced it will be directing and producing Hope, Through History, a limited-run documentary podcast series written and narrated by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and New York Times bestselling author Jon Meacham. HISTORY will be providing archival material and multi-faceted marketing support as a partner in the franchise.

As the coronavirus pandemic unfolds around the world, Cadence13 and Jon Meacham will explore five defining moments in time when America's leaders and citizens were forced to confront crises of historic magnitude, offering a rich and textured portrait of not only the events themselves, but also an overview of how they impacted the economy and culture, and how the country came together, emerged stronger on the other side and the world changed as a result. In addition to being deeply researched and offering an in-depth look at each event, each episode of Hope Through History and the entire series overall will provide an educational and inspirational tone for how America triumphed over crisis together.

Hope, Though History will focus on one crisis for each installment of the five-episode series, including: the 1918 Flu Pandemic; the Great Depression; World War II; the polio epidemic; and the Cuban Missile Crisis. Episode One spotlighting the Great Depression will launch on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, RADIO.COM and everywhere podcasts are available, with new episodes available on Tuesdays throughout the series. Listen to the trailer and subscribe to the series here: https://bit.ly/HopeThroughHistory.

Notable guests throughout the series includes renowned presidential historian and bestselling author Doris Kearns Goodwin; Walter Isaacson, Professor of History, Tulane University, bestselling author, Distinguished Fellow, Aspen Institute; Eddie S. Glaude, Jr., chair, Department of African American Studies, Princeton; award-winning presidential historian Michael Beschloss; historian and bestselling author Evan Thomas; David M. Oshinsky, Jack S. Blanton Chair, History at the University of Texas and Distinguished Scholar in Residence at New York University; award-winning historian and author Geoffrey C. Ward; David M. Kennedy, author and Professor of History, Emeritus, Stanford; Allida Black, author and award-winning Professor of History and International Affairs, The George Washington University; bestselling author Erik Larson; and award-winning, bestselling author Andrew Roberts, Visiting Professor at the War Studies Department at King's College.

Jon Meacham will write and narrate the Hope, Through History franchise, with Cadence13 directing and producing, and C13's Chief Content Officer Chris Corcoran serving as Executive Producer. HISTORY will be providing access to their deep and rich archival material and marketing support.

"I believe in history and I believe in hope," said Jon Meacham. "Bringing these sweeping moments of history to life will illustrate both the resilience and spirit of the American people, and I'm excited to join with Cadence13 to tell these stories, and have HISTORY help bring it across their audience."

"We are honored to be able to develop this important series with the incredible Jon Meacham, and offer his unparalleled insight and perspective on how the past informs the present and the future," said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13 and EP of the franchise. "With HISTORY on board with us, our collective objective is to educate and inspire generations of listeners all around the country, as we all currently deal with our own dark time in American history."

"'Hope, Through History' enables HISTORY to lean into our DNA-to inform and give context, especially in these unprecedented times," said Mark Garner, executive vice president, Content Licensing and Business Development, A+E Networks. "We're proud to partner with Jon Meacham and Cadence 13 to examine these stories of the past to bring inspiration to our present."

The Hope, Through History theme song is "Cold Little Heart" by Michael Kiwanuka.





