HOMICIDE SPECIAL Pilot in the Works from Team Behind THE RESIDENT

Variety reports that "The Resident" team Amy Holden Jones and Andrew Chapman have a new pilot in the works at ABC.

The pilot, called "Homicide Special," is set inside the Homicide Special division of the Philadelphia PD.

It follows two young and recently-promoted female detectives and a beat cop as they take on an entrenched and corrupt system at an inner city precinct.

Jones and Chapman will write and executive produce the project.

