HOMICIDE SPECIAL Pilot in the Works from Team Behind THE RESIDENT

Variety reports that "The Resident" team Amy Holden Jones and Andrew Chapman have a new pilot in the works at ABC.

The pilot, called "Homicide Special," is set inside the Homicide Special division of the Philadelphia PD.

It follows two young and recently-promoted female detectives and a beat cop as they take on an entrenched and corrupt system at an inner city precinct.

Jones and Chapman will write and executive produce the project.

Read the original story on Variety.





