HOCUS POCUS 2 Is the Biggest Film Premiere on Disney+ Domestically to Date

The highly-anticipated film is now streaming on Disney+.

Oct. 04, 2022  

The highly anticipated Disney+ Original movie "Hocus Pocus 2" is the #1 film premiere on Disney+ domestically to date, based on hours streamed in the first three days of its release.

It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve.

"Hocus Pocus 2" stars Bette Midler ("The First Wives Club," "Beaches"), Sarah Jessica Parker ("Sex and the City," "Divorce"), Kathy Najimy ("Sister Act," "Younger"), Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War"), Doug Jones ("The Shape of Water"), Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl"), Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories"), Lilia Buckingham ("Dirt"), Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), with Tony Hale ("Veep") and Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso").

The film is directed by Anne Fletcher ("Dumplin,'" "The Proposal") from a screenplay by Jen D'Angelo ("Workaholics") and a story by David Kirschner ("Hocus Pocus," "Chucky") & Blake Harris, and Jen D'Angelo, produced by Lynn Harris ("King Richard," "The Shallows"), with Ralph Winter ("Hocus Pocus," "X-Men" franchise), David Kirschner ("Hocus Pocus," "Chucky"), and Adam Shankman ("Disenchanted," "Hairspray") serving as executive producers.

