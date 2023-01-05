Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HISTORY Channel to Profile Jack White on AMERICAN PICKERS

HISTORY Channel to Profile Jack White on AMERICAN PICKERS

The episodes are premiering Wednesday, January 11 and January 25 8 at 9pm ET/PT.

Jan. 05, 2023  

It's all Rock and Roll for the "American Pickers!" In The HISTORY Channel's hit series "American Pickers," Mike Wolfe and the team are on a mission to recycle America and restore forgotten relics while learning a thing or two about American history along the way. In two all new episodes premiering Wednesday, January 11 and January 25 8 at 9pm ET/PT, the pickers meet with rockstar Jack White in Detroit.

American Pickers "Jack is Back"

Premieres Wednesday, January 11 at 9pm

Mike and Danielle are summoned to Detroit by rock'n'roll legend Jack White. And after a tour of his record-pressing plant, Jack unveils his needle-in-a-haystack quest to find a one-of-a-kind recording trailer that's been AWOL for decades.

American Pickers "$135,000 Pick"

Premieres Wednesday, January 25 at 9pm

Danielle nails a shot-in-the-dark mission for rock'n'roll legend Jack White and then it's up to Robbie and Dave to transport a legendary recording trailer to its new home in Detroit.

"AMERICAN PICKERS" is produced by Cineflix's subsidiary AMERICAN PICKERS 10 Productions Inc. Charles Tremayne, Michael Swanhaus and Mike Wolfe serve as executive producers and Mary Swanhaus serves as co-executive producer for Cineflix. John Verhoff serves as executive producer for The HISTORY Channel.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Natasha Lyonne Stars In Rian Johnsons POKER FACE Series Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Natasha Lyonne Stars In Rian Johnson's POKER FACE Series Trailer
The 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series marks the television debut for the brilliant Rian Johnson (Glass Onion, Knives Out, Star Wars) and is executive produced by and stars Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, Orange Is The New Black). Watch the new video trailer for the upcoming series now!
VIDEO: Netflix Releases YOU PEOPLE Trailer Starring Eddie Murphy Photo
VIDEO: Netflix Releases YOU PEOPLE Trailer Starring Eddie Murphy
Watch the video trailer for You People, starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy.
VIDEO: Octavia Spencer & Gabrielle Union Lead TRUTH BE TOLD Season 3 Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Octavia Spencer & Gabrielle Union Lead TRUTH BE TOLD Season 3 Trailer
Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the third season of its NAACP Image Award-winning anthology “Truth Be Told” starring Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, who also executive produces, and award-winning actress Gabrielle Union, who joins the all-new season. The video trailer also stars Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, and Tracie Thoms.

From This Author - Michael Major


Josh Abbott Band, Colter Wall, Jon Wolfe, Josh Ward, Pat Green, And More To Hit The Stage At Billy Bob's Texas In JanuaryJosh Abbott Band, Colter Wall, Jon Wolfe, Josh Ward, Pat Green, And More To Hit The Stage At Billy Bob's Texas In January
January 5, 2023

With a variety of options including beginner classes for Country & Western 3 step, Waltz, and West Coast Swing, there is something for everyone who hopes to take the dancefloor. While visiting Billy Bob’s Texas, patrons can also expect to experience everything imaginable from rare memorabilia, live bull-riding, and handprints from your artists.
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH Arrives on VUDU TomorrowPUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH Arrives on VUDU Tomorrow
January 5, 2023

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is available TOMORROW (Friday, 1/6) on Vudu, Fandango’s premium on-demand video service. Can’t get enough Puss in Boots? Fans can also purchase the Puss in Boots 2-Movie Collection, which includes the original Puss in Boots (2011) and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'MMXXII'Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'MMXXII'
January 5, 2023

The Austin based Souls Extolled are known for their diverse and provocative blend of familiar and eclectic rock fusion. Taking parts from indie and alt rock to grunge, ska, and punk, they have created a modern rock of the ages that can only be described as purely Souls Extolled. Their newest album, MMXXII (2022) is out now.
STAND to Premiere In February on ShowtimeSTAND to Premiere In February on Showtime
January 5, 2023

SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films also released the official poster art for the documentary that features in-depth interviews with basketball and entertainment stars including Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Shaquille O’Neal, Jalen Rose, Mahershala Ali, Ice Cube and more. Watch the video trailer for the new film now!
Nighttime New Song 'When The Wind Is Blowing'Nighttime New Song 'When The Wind Is Blowing'
January 5, 2023

“When The Wind Is Blowing” is a transcendental song of psychedelic folk which goes between breezy sung passages and dives into the metaphysical. The accompanying video, shot on 16mm film and directed by David Sater and Goodman, fits right in with the sound– starting off right where her last video, “Curtain Is Closing”, ended.
share