HISTORY Channel to Profile Jack White on AMERICAN PICKERS

It's all Rock and Roll for the "American Pickers!" In The HISTORY Channel's hit series "American Pickers," Mike Wolfe and the team are on a mission to recycle America and restore forgotten relics while learning a thing or two about American history along the way. In two all new episodes premiering Wednesday, January 11 and January 25 8 at 9pm ET/PT, the pickers meet with rockstar Jack White in Detroit.

American Pickers "Jack is Back"

Premieres Wednesday, January 11 at 9pm

Mike and Danielle are summoned to Detroit by rock'n'roll legend Jack White. And after a tour of his record-pressing plant, Jack unveils his needle-in-a-haystack quest to find a one-of-a-kind recording trailer that's been AWOL for decades.

American Pickers "$135,000 Pick"

Premieres Wednesday, January 25 at 9pm

Danielle nails a shot-in-the-dark mission for rock'n'roll legend Jack White and then it's up to Robbie and Dave to transport a legendary recording trailer to its new home in Detroit.

"AMERICAN PICKERS" is produced by Cineflix's subsidiary AMERICAN PICKERS 10 Productions Inc. Charles Tremayne, Michael Swanhaus and Mike Wolfe serve as executive producers and Mary Swanhaus serves as co-executive producer for Cineflix. John Verhoff serves as executive producer for The HISTORY Channel.