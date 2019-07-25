HIS DARK MATERIALS to Debut This Fall Exclusively On HBO

Adapting Philip Pullman's award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, HIS DARK MATERIALS will debut this fall. The series follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.

The series is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

Other series regulars include: Ruth Wilson (Golden Globe winner for "The Affair") as Mrs. Coulter, Lin-Manuel Miranda (Tony Award winner for "Hamilton") as Lee Scoresby, James McAvoy (Golden Globe nominee for "Atonement") as Lord Asriel, Clarke Peters (HBO's "The Wire" and "Treme") as The Master of Jordan College, James Cosmo as Farder Coram and Anne-Marie Duff is Ma Costa, with Will Keen as Father McPhail and Ariyon Bakare as Lord Boreal.

Executive producing the series are: Dan McCulloch, Jane Tranter, Joel Collins and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper, Otto Bathhurst; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving and Piers Wenger for BBC One.





