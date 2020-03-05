HGTV to Air DOUBLE EXTREME PREMIERES on March 8

This Sunday, March 8, HGTV will feature a special night of double premieres with two back-to-back episodes of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, the network's reboot of the world's biggest, most transformative, inspirational and aspirational home show ever! At 8 p.m. ET/PT, host Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the award-winning actor from ABC's Modern Family, will oversee the massive, community-led home renovation for firefighter hero, Nick Reeder.

After the loss of his wife, Nick, his mom and three young daughters are living in a cramped apartment and need a fresh start. With help from hundreds of volunteers, Jesse, special guest Jasmine Roth, star of HGTV's Hidden Potential, and the EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION designers Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn and Darren Keefe will build the Reeder family a brand-new home with a mountain rustic inspired design in less than one week. Jasmine will work with Nick's firefighter friends to build the kids a firehouse-themed playhouse and will help Darren finish a custom farmhouse table engraved with a personalized family crest.

Then, at 9 p.m., superfans can watch the life-changing renovation for Thom Washington, co-founder of a non-profit mentorship program which inspires at-risk youth and cancer survivor who has fallen on hard times due to health complications. The EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION team wants to give Thom's family a fresh start, so Jesse will mobilize hundreds of volunteers and skilled experts to surprise THE FAMILY with a total renovation of their dilapidated 1970s-style home. Special guest Ty Pennington, the highly skilled carpenter, craftsman and designer who starred in the original ABC version of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, will work with Breegan, Carrie and Darren to add midcentury modern features to several spaces in the home.

Throughout the series, the EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION designers and special guests will engage with fans via live tweeting and Facebook Lives during every episode. Viewers are invited to interact using the #HGTVExtreme hashtag. On HGTV GO, fans can watch the full episodes on Sunday at 8 and 9 p.m. and find a sneak peek of the next episode. At HGTV.com/Extreme, fans can access exclusive videos, photo galleries and two digital series that highlight the families and designs featured this season-Meaning of the Makeover and Extreme Makeover: Heart and Home. These digital series also will be available on HGTV GO, Facebook, Instagram's IGTV and HGTV's Youtube channel.




