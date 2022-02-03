HGTV and Discovery+ Plan Spring Premieres for Eleven New Series Featuring Renovation Stars & Fan Favorite Experts

Fun, breathtakingly creative renovations that showcase unbridled imagination and incredible home transformations are on tap for HGTV and discovery+ this spring. The network and streamer highlighted eleven new home series at today's Television Critics Association (TCA) tour, including Lil Jon Wants To Do What? - a series premiering Monday, May 2, at 10 p.m. ET/PT that features Lil Jon, the GRAMMY Award®-winning producer, rapper and DJ turned out-of-the box home renovator.

While participating in a virtual TCA panel discussion, Lil Jon and his renovation collaborator, expert builder/designer Anitra Mecadon, shared personal stories about how they became friends, business associates and stars of Lil Jon Wants To Do What?. In the series, the music superstar helps skeptical homeowners who feel trapped in a boring home find their design WILD side with startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute. Throughout the design process, Anitra and her team remain undaunted by Lil Jon's extraordinary proposals and stay determined to make his creative vision a reality.

"I'm excited for fans to see a totally different side to me," said Lil Jon. "I've always been passionate about design, so this show was a no-brainer. I get to bring my unique aesthetic and vision to all sorts of different families' homes...let's go!"

The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich also is on HGTV's spring programming lineup, premiering Monday, June 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The series follows Melissa McCarthy, the multi-Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® Award-winning actress, producer, fashion designer and flea market enthusiast, and her cousin and fellow actress, Jenna Perusich, as they learn the heartwarming stories of exceptional people who were nominated for a home reno by their loved ones. After that, the duo roll up their sleeves, grab sledgehammers, revamp rooms and astonish unsuspecting homeowners with remarkable reveals.

Drag Queen superstar Trixie Mattel, who has taken the world by storm with her outrageous sense of humor and vivacious, retro-kitschy style, is venturing into uncharted waters in the new discovery+ series, Trixie Motel. Available to stream on Wednesday, June 1, the eight-episode series will star Trixie as she invests her life savings to buy and renovate a rundown motel in super-trendy Palm Springs, California. Alongside boyfriend and co-owner, David, and many other fabulous helpers, Trixie will take on the massive renovation, including the pool area, bar and seven uniquely themed motel rooms, to create the ultimate drag paradise.

"If you're looking for entertaining, fun, 'gee whiz' home programming that is guaranteed to make you feel good - and is a respite from the chaos of challenging times - we've got scores of shows for you in 2022," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. "We have fascinating, talented experts who help us and we find ways to put a distinctive, enjoyable - even humorous - spin on home. We know how to keep viewers coming back."

HGTV and discovery+ have more distinctive real estate and renovation programs planned for spring premieres, as well as new spinoffs inspired by its most popular series. The spring lineup includes these exciting new titles:

Fix My Flip, premiering Thursday, March 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, features popular real estate expert and house flipper Page Turner, best known from HGTV's FLIP OR FLOP Nashville, as she returns home to California. Page and her team will take over seemingly hopeless house-flipping projects from overwhelmed flippers. And, banking on her extensive expertise, she will put her own money down to get wayward flips back on track and help everyone make a big profit.

During Mash-Up Our Home, premiering Saturday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, husband/wife design team Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia know how to settle the score between couples struggling with drastically different design preferences. In each episode, Kele and Christina will combine diverse styles to create an ideal "mash-up design" dream home that caters to the homeowners' unique tastes.

Renovation and design experts Dave and Jenny Marrs, stars of HGTV's Fixer to Fabulous, will get a new four-episode series, Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn. The series, premiering Tuesday, March 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, will follow the couple as they take on a massive new business venture: transforming an 1880s historic home into a functioning vacation rental. Up against a complete gut job, unprecedented construction challenges and high financial stakes, the Marrs will call on fellow renovation experts to help make their dream a reality.

A monumental transformation will be in store for home renovation fans with the Wednesday, March 30, release of Queen of Versailles Reigns Again on discovery+. In 2012, the world was introduced to Jackie Siegel and her quest to build the largest single-family home in America in the hit documentary The Queen of Versailles. After a stock market plummet nearly killed her dream home, Jackie and her family are ready to return to their famous 90,000 square-foot home. Offering the first glimpse inside the home since the documentary premiered a decade ago, the series will chronicle a vast renovation project, including the completion of five kitchens, a 35-car garage, 150-person dining room, ballroom and the family's very own British-style pub.

In the series Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, premiering Wednesday, March 30, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, San Antonio-based designer and renovator Kim Wolfe will come to the rescue of homeowners who have major buyer's remorse. Kim, a winner of the CBS series Survivor and mom of three, will use her expert skills to reinvent their lifeless spaces and make homeowners finally fall in love with their house.

Meanwhile, design will get a whole new spin in the discovery+ series High Design, starring HGTV alum, interior designer and self-proclaimed cannabis connoisseur Kim Myles. Available to stream on Wednesday, April 13, the series will follow Kim, who spent two years working in the cannabis industry, as she transforms marijuana dispensaries from California to Maine that are in need of major makeovers. During the series, she will upgrade lackluster interiors into top-of-the-line retail spaces that feel welcoming to clients. Kim also will explore cannabis in all its shapes and sizes as she takes field trips to learn how to make cannabis soaps, lotions, sodas, food items and much more.

Beautiful and innovative home renos inspired by stunning natural surroundings will get a spotlight in Building Roots, a new series premiering Sunday, April 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Starring husband and wife duo Ben and Cristi Dozier, the couple will build, design and renovate properties in their dreamy hometown of Pagosa Springs, Colorado. During the series, Ben and Cristi will produce one-of-a-kind, highly personalized work that always exceeds their clients' expectations.

In support of the small town revitalization movement inspired by Ben and Erin Napier of Home Town, HGTV will premiere HOME TOWN Kickstart Presented By People on Sunday, April 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In partnership with People magazine, the No.1 brand in the United States celebrating popular culture, the new series will give six quintessential small towns across the country a major boost to re-energize their revitalization efforts.

In each episode, HGTV experts will take the lead on three projects for each town: refresh the home of a local hero, revamp a small business and reinvigorate a public space to enhance residents' quality of life and engender community pride. New additions to the renovation team for the series include: Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (Unsellable Houses); Joe Mazza (Home Inspector Joe); Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home); Page Turner (Fix My Flip); and Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle (Inside Out). Previously announced participants include: Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project); Ty Pennington (Rock the Block); Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab).