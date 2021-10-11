HGTV Renews Popular Renovation Competition Series 'Rock The Block' For a New Season

HGTV has picked up another season of Rock the Block, its mega-hit home renovation competition series.

Set for premiere in early 2022, the series again will be hosted by popular carpenter, craftsman and design expert Ty Pennington and will showcase four teams of HGTV's powerhouse experts who are ready to face-off in a renovation battle for bragging rights and a street named in their honor. Competitors will include twin real estate bosses Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb (Unsellable Houses), Arkansas' fiercest home renovation experts Dave and Jenny Marrs (Fixer to Fabulous), Detroit-based flippers Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Bargain Block) and veteran real estate broker Egypt Sherrod joined by her builder husband Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate).

Each team will have just six weeks and a budget of $225,000 to renovate identical properties and morph them into the ultimate suburban oasis that reflects their distinctive vision and breathtaking design.

"Our renovation competitions continue to perform well and audience anticipation will be extremely high for another season of Rock the Block," said Betsy Sanner Ayala, senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV. "This is also a great vehicle to showcase some of our newer talent who have a competitive spirit and are ready to put their expertise on the line in a fun, no-holds-barred showdown."

The homes in the upcoming season of the series will be built by Hunter Quinn Homes in Nexton, a Charleston metro community based in Berkeley County, South Carolina.

