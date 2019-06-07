HGTV Picks Up 13 New Episodes of GOOD BONES

After airing only four episodes of GOOD BONES since its season four premiere on May 14, HGTV has picked up 13 additional episodes of the hit series starring the dynamic mother/daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine. Currently airing on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the series has grown the timeslot's rating by 15% among P25-54 over the prior six weeks, MAKING IT a top 5 program on HGTV among that demo.

Good Bones also ranks as the second most streamed series on the HGTV app since its season premiere. The series follows Mina, a real estate agent and new mom, and Karen, a former lawyer, as they buy crumbling Indianapolis properties, gut them down to the studs and turn them into gorgeous, functional family homes. The new season is scheduled to premiere in 2020.

