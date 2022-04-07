HGTV Orders New Six-Episode Docu-Series CHRISTINA IN THE COUNTRY (WT) Starring Christina Hall

Christina Hall, real estate and design expert and busy mom of three who gained millions of followers as co-star of HGTV's mega-hit series FLIP OR FLOP and star of Christina on the Coast, will share her next adventure in a newly greenlighted, six-episode docu-series, Christina in the Country (wt).

The new series marks the second solo series for Christina and comes just weeks after the network picked up additional episodes of Christina on the Coast, which attracted more than 23 million viewers and ranked as a top 5 non-news/sports cable program among key demos in its last season.

Christina in the Country (wt), slated to air in late 2022, will follow Christina on her bold next chapter as she expands her design business across the country and puts down roots at her second home-a Tennessee farm. Now, Christina, who always lived an active, outdoor lifestyle in Southern California, will create even more life-long memories with her three children and husband Josh Hall in Tennessee.

"I am so excited and grateful Christina in the Country has officially been picked up," said Christina. "I love that I get the best of both worlds-the coast and the country. It's an incredible opportunity to get to work in Tennessee, our home away from home."

"Christina has captivated millions of passionate fans with her West Coast life in three seasons of Christina on the Coast," said KATIE Ruttan-Daigle, vice president, programming, HGTV. "Now she's ready to share new family adventures and stunning design and renovation projects set in the beautiful Tennessee countryside. We can't wait to see what's next for her in Christina in the Country (wt)."

Christina in the Country (wt) is produced by Balthazar Entertainment in association with Glass Entertainment Group and Unbroken Productions.