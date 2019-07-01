HGTV Announces New Series MOUNTAIN MAMAS

Jul. 1, 2019  
Families with a passion for the great outdoors love Montana for its picturesque mountain vistas and wide-open spaces. Real estate mavens Jackie Wickens and Trecie Wheat Hughes help their clients make their dream a reality in the new HGTV series Mountain Mamas. Premiering Saturday, Aug. 10, with back-to-back episodes at 11 and 11:30 p.m. ET/PT, the series features the busy moms who work with buyers to find reasonably priced properties in need of a little help. Fueled by their Montana pride and fun friendship-along with Jackie's extensive construction background and Trecie's keen design sense-they tackle each project with unbridled energy and creative commitment. Viewers will be wowed throughout the season with custom design elements including a river rock tiled master shower, an outdoor living room complete with fireplace, and a media room with a vintage movie theater vibe.

"A lot of people dream of living in Montana," said Trecie. "We help buyers moving here get into their dream home."

"But living in a place this beautiful comes with a cost," added Jackie. "If you're willing to look at a property that has potential, the price drops dramatically."

In the premiere episode, Jackie and Trecie help a mother and her young daughter who recently moved back to Montana. When they choose a severely rundown rancher with plenty of land and stunning mountain views, Jackie and Trecie completely overhaul the property and incorporate beautiful rustic design elements-including a corrugated steel ceiling. They also incorporate barnwood accent walls and a fireplace crafted from local stone with a reclaimed wood mantle.

To learn more about the series, fans can visit hgtv.com/MountainMamas and interact on social media using #MountainMamas.



