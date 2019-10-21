HGTV Announces New Series HOT PROPERTIES: SAN DIEGO

Top-selling Realtor(R) Seth O'Byrne, real estate agent Mia Tidwell and superstar contractor Andrew White will stop at nothing to stay on top of SoCal's hyper-competitive real estate market in their new HGTV series Hot Properties: San Diego. Premiering on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, the team takes big risks to help homeowners sell and renovate properties in the greater San Diego area. Throughout the season, the Hot Properties team will execute gorgeous home renovations and unconventional promotional stunts to wow clients and deliver top dollar. In one memorable moment, the team transports potential buyers to a house tour via a private yacht, while in another, they install a putting green and tiki bar to showcase the listing's resort-style vibe.

"From spectacular renovations to outrageous open houses - we'll get our clients the best deals possible," said Seth.

Added Andrew, "It's so satisfying when your client needs you to deliver and your team makes it happen."

In the premiere episode, the trio have only two weeks to renovate a new listing in historic Del Mar when a contractor abandoned the project - and the owner still expects them to sell for a hefty multi-million-dollar price tag. In another part of town, the team is challenged to sell a sprawling equestrian estate in Rancho Santa Fe. To attract buyers, Mia puts on a showstopping open house complete with a hot air balloon ride for guests to enjoy a birds-eye view of the property, as well as a can-can dance performance in the home's full-sized saloon.

"Our goal at the end of the day is to get as many eyes on our properties as possible and we consistently deliver A+ results," said Mia.

Fans can stay connected with Hot Properties: San Diego on HGTV's digital platforms. Viewers can visit HGTV.com/HotPropertiesSanDiego to check out before and after photos of fun themed open houses and interact on social media using #HotPropSD. The first two episodes of the series will be available on demand across all platforms and on HGTV GO starting Sunday, Nov. 3.





