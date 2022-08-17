Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HBO to Release THE TIME TRAVELER'S WIFE Complete Series on DVD

HBO to Release THE TIME TRAVELER'S WIFE Complete Series on DVD

The Time Traveler’s Wife: The Complete Series will be released on DVD October 18, 2022.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 17, 2022  

HBO's genre-bending drama series that captivated audiences all around the world travels to your homes as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases The Time Traveler's Wife: The Complete Series on DVD October 18, 2022.

Follow all 6, one-hour episodes from the series, plus almost 30 minutes of bonus content that goes behind the scenes of the series for the ultimate fan! The Time Traveler's Wife: The Complete Series is priced to own at $19.99 SRP for the DVD ($24.99 in Canada). The series is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers and to stream on HBO Max.

The Time Traveler's Wife: The Complete Series follows the intricate and magical love story between Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem...time travel.

Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Audrey Niffenegger, the series stars Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, Theo James as Henry DeTamble, Desmin Borges as Gomez, and Natasha Lopez as Charisse.

An HBO and Warner Bros. Television production The Time Traveler's Wife: The Complete Series is executive produced by writer Steven Moffat ("Doctor Who," "Sherlock"), director David Nutter ("Game of Thrones"); Sue Vertue, and Brian Minchin through Hartswood Films; and Joseph E. Iberti.

SPECIAL FEATURES

Chapters of a Relationship
Anatomy of a Scene
Time Traveler's Wife: A Love for All Time

6 ONE HOUR EPISODES

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three
Episode Four
Episode Five
Episode Six

Digital

The Time Traveler's Wife is currently available to own on Digital. Digital purchase allows consumers to instantly stream and download to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital movies and TV shows are available from various digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and others.



Related Stories View MoreTV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Daya Shares 'Her' Single Ahead of New EPDaya Shares 'Her' Single Ahead of New EP
August 17, 2022

“Her” marks the latest single from Daya’s eagerly awaited new EP, In Between Dreams. The EP was first heralded earlier this summer by the acclaimed first single, “Love You When You’re Gone,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Produced by The Gifted (Tate McRae, Kygo), the track is joined an official music video/visualizer.
VIDEO: Peacock Shares VAMPIRE ACADEMY Series TrailerVIDEO: Peacock Shares VAMPIRE ACADEMY Series Trailer
August 17, 2022

Peacock has dropped the official trailer for YA supernatural drama series ‘Vampire Academy.’ From the creative minds of Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries) and Marguerite MacIntyre (The Originals), the highly anticipated series premieres exclusively on Peacock. Watch the new video trailer now!
Annie DiRusso Shares New Single 'Call It All Off'Annie DiRusso Shares New Single 'Call It All Off'
August 17, 2022

Annie DiRusso shares her new single “Call It All Off.” Watch the music video for the new single now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates! DiRusso will support Declan Mckenna on his “Zeros USA” tour which will kick off on September 25th at Seattle’s Showbox SoDo, and tickets are on sale now.
Madison Cunningham Unveils New Song From 'Revealer'Madison Cunningham Unveils New Song From 'Revealer'
August 17, 2022

“Life According To Raechel,” the latest offering from Grammy-nominated Madison Cunningham’s highly anticipated forthcoming album Revealer. Revealer finds Cunningham working with Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Gary Clark Jr.) as well as Tucker Martine (Neko Case, Sufjan Stevens) and longtime producer and collaborator Tyler Chester.
Billy Idol Announces 'The Cage' EPBilly Idol Announces 'The Cage' EP
August 17, 2022

The new music follows the release of Idol’s 2021 The Roadside EP, which included the Top 15 hit “Bitter Taste.” Recorded at Studio America and MDDN Studios in Los Angeles, the 4-track EP includes production contributions from English, Zakk Cervini (Blink 182, Machine Gun Kelly) and Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer). Plus, check out tour dates!