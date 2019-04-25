HBO to Debut MY FAVORITE SHAPES BY JULIO TORRES

Comedian and "Space Prince" Julio Torres (HBO's "Los Espookys"; "Saturday Night Live") will headline his first hour-long comedy special on HBO this summer, it was announced today by Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president, HBO Programming. Taped before a live audience at Elsewhere in Brooklyn, MY FAVORITE SHAPES BY JULIO TORRES is executive produced by Fred Armisen and Lorne Michaels.

In this multimedia comedy show, Torres explores his favorite shapes, which include a plexiglass square, a triangle, an oval that wishes he were a circle, a self-conscious cactus and a Ferrero Rocher chocolate that Julio is mad at because she left her little skirt at home. The objects are presented via an industrial conveyer belt and serve as a jumping-off point for fantastical stories, anecdotes and jokes.

"Julio is an incredible talent who challenges comedy conventions with his unique style of humor," said Rosenstein. "MY FAVORITE SHAPES is so truly imaginative and one-of-a-kind."

"I just need to show my shapes. That's all this is for," says Torres.

Torres is one of the creators and stars of the comedy series "Los Espookys," which debuts June 14 on HBO.

Born in El Salvador, Julio Torres emigrated to New York to study literature and then found success in the New York comedy scene. He has been a writer on "Saturday Night Live" since 2016 and has also written for "The Chris Gethard Show" and "Billy on the Street." As a standup, Torres was named a New Face of the Just for Laughs Montreal Comedy Festival, a Comedy Central Comic to Watch and a finalist for StandUp NBC, and has performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

The special is directed by Dave McCary, who has collaborated with Torres throughout his career, including on the critically acclaimed "SNL" sketches "Papyrus" and "Wells for Boys."

MY FAVORITE SHAPES BY JULIO TORRES is produced by A24; executive producers, Julio Torres, Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Fred Armisen, Alice Mathias, Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Ravi Nandan, Dave McCary, Olivia Gerke and Josh Lieberman; directed by Dave McCary.





