HBO Sports & Jigsaw Productions Team Up on Tiger Woods Documentary Series TIGER

HBO Sports and Jigsaw Productions in association with Our Time Projects are in production on a two-part documentary series illuminating in sweeping scope and vast detail the rise, fall, and epic comeback of global icon Tiger Woods. Alex Gibney (Academy Award® winner for "Taxi to the Dark Side," nominee for "Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room," and Emmy®-winner for HBO's "Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief") executive produces alongside Sam Pollard, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Armen Keteyian and Jeff Benedict. Academy Award nominee and Emmy®-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman ("Cartel Land," "A Private War") and Emmy® nominee Matthew Hamachek ("Amanda Knox") serve as directors of the two-part television presentation. Part one of TIGER will debut SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13, with part two airing SUNDAY, DECEMBER 20, exclusively on HBO.



TIGER will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



Using Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian's best-selling book Tiger Woods as a resource, the two-part series is driven by never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews with those who know Tiger best, including his former caddy and close friend, Steve Williams; golf legend and six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo; Earl Woods' friend and biographer, Pete McDaniel; Tiger's first true love, Dina Parr; as well as Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the center of the sex scandal that forever altered Tiger's world, breaking her silence for the first time.



"Few global icons are more visible and less understood than Tiger Woods," said Peter Nelson, Executive Vice President, HBO Sports. "His prodigy came with painstaking sacrifice; his perfected athleticism immobilized him in agony before the age of 40; his self-made fame enabled a self-destructive world of secrecy; and his redemptive reemergence posed as many questions as it answered - not only about one of the greatest sportsmen ever to live, but also the greater American society that engulfed him. Now, directors Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamachek provide viewers a definitively nuanced portrait of Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods."



"Since his introduction to the world at the age of two, Tiger Woods has inhabited our collective consciousness as a prodigy, a pioneer, a champion, a global icon, and then a tabloid headline," said directors Heineman and Hamachek. "After months of research and countless hours of revelatory conversations, we discovered that he has always been a projection of outsized expectations. His father, his sponsors, and his fans all made Tiger Woods into whom they wanted him to be. Our goal was to dive deeper and create an unflinching and intimate portrait of a man, who like all of us, is imperfect and inherently human."



"This is an epic tale," said executive producer Alex Gibney, "For sports fans and for anyone interested in the pursuit of greatness and the price of ambition paid by athletes, particularly when parents and the society-at-large push them to win at any cost. The directing team of Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamachek have used their extraordinary cinematic talents to tell a riveting story."



"The new two-part series TIGER is a tremendous eye opener in looking at a master athlete whose dedication and obsession with the game of golf took him not only to the heights of fame and success, but down a spiraling road of darkness and finally redemption," said executive producer Sam Pollard. "Hamachek and Heineman are masterful storytellers and have done an extraordinary job in shaping this nuanced and detailed journey of a man who is probably the greatest golfer of all time."



The HBO Sports presentation is produced by Jigsaw Productions in association with Our Time Projects; directed by Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamachek; executive produced by Alex Gibney, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Sam Pollard, Armen Keteyian, and Jeff Benedict. Produced by Trevor Davidoski and Jenna Millman. For HBO: executive producers Peter Nelson and Bentley Weiner.

Related Articles View More TV Stories