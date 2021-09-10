HBO Renews REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Through 2024

HBO has renewed REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER for two more seasons, it was announced TODAY by Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO programming. The series will air on HBO through 2024 and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

"After 19 seasons, REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER remains a Friday night destination for fresh perspectives and smart conversation about today's most relevant issues," said Rosenstein. "His weekly editorials are insightful, must-see viewing in his signature voice, and we're proud to continue our relationship with Bill and the incredible team at Real Time."

"I'm thrilled to be signing such a fabulous deal with the bestest network," said Maher. "What can I say - beginner's luck!"

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists, and interviews with guests.

Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in eleven solo specials to date, including the hour-long presentations "Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma," "Bill Maher: Live from D.C.," "Bill Maher... But I'm Not Wrong," "The Decider" and "I'm Swiss" (both nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special category), "Victory Begins at Home," "Be More Cynical," "The Golden Goose Special" and "Stuff That Struck Me Funny," and two half-hour stand-up specials, plus THE SPECIALS "30 Seconds Over Washington" and "Comic Relief VI."

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.