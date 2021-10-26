HBO Renews Drama Series SUCCESSION For A Fourth Season

HBO has renewed the EmmyÂ® winning drama series Succession for a fourth season, it was announced TODAY by Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession kicked off its nine-episode third season October 17, with new episodes debuting Sunday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes air on HBO and are available to stream on HBO Max. The season three premiere of the drama series drew over 1.4 million viewers across all platforms, marking a series high and the best premiere night of any HBO Original series since the launch of HBO Max.

"With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family's inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision," says Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. "This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn't be more excited for all that's in store in this next season ahead."

Succession explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck). The series' second season won a total of seven EmmysÂ®, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Season three finds Logan in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances after he was ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall. After Kendall's impulsive decision to expose the company's sprawling scandal, THE FAMILY is left to each contemplate their future. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war, with the Roy family navigating the looming question of who will take over in a post-Logan world.

The season three cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, ZoÃ« Winters and Jeannie Berlin returning. Additional cast includes Alexander SkarsgÃ¥rd, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis and Dasha Nekrasova.

IndieWire called the series "television's best show, a singular TV experience," while The New York Times says it is "one of TV's most exhilarating shows," and The Hollywood Reporter wrote that it's "scathingly funny, one of TV's best shows."

Created by Jesse Armstrong; executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell. Jesse Armstrong serves as showrunner.

In the official Succession podcast, journalist and host Kara Swisher unpacks real world events that echo the saga unfolding on screen. Guests include top journalists, writers, psychologists, as well as some of the people involved in making the HBO Original Series. Podcast episodes are available each week right after the latest episode of Succession airs Sundays on HBOMax. The official Succession podcast is produced by HBO in conjunction with Pineapple Street Studios.

Watch the trailer for season three here: