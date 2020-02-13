HBO Renews AVENUE 5 For a Second Season

Following the debut of the first season on January 19, comedy series AVENUE 5 has been renewed for a second season, it was announced today by Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming.

Created and executive produced by Armando Iannucci of "Veep," AVENUE 5 is set forty years in the future when traveling the solar system is no longer the stuff of sci-fi fantasy, but a booming, multibillion-dollar business. The series kicked off its nine-episode season January 19.

"We've loved every minute of Avenue 5's inaugural voyage," says Gravitt. "Armando Iannucci and his team are masters of smart and incisive comedy, and the ensemble cast, brilliantly captained by Hugh Laurie, is second to none. We can't wait to see what's in store for our hapless heroes in season two."

"It was so great to be back again with HBO for the first season of AVENUE 5, so I'm doubly thrilled that HBO have now seen fit to put Captain Ryan Clark and his passengers and crew through even more physical and emotional hell next year too," says Iannucci. "Nobody provides angst-ridden laughs better than Hugh Laurie, and we're looking forward to seeing what further impossible situations and existential crises we can plunge him, Josh Gad and the rest of our fantastic cast into next. To the end of season one and beyond (into season two)!"

"It's thrilling to discover that space isn't finite after all," says Laurie. "I'm very excited to be continuing on this journey with Armando and HBO, and also an amazing group of actors and writers who make me laugh every day. Here's to the future!"

The series stars Hugh Laurie (Emmy® nominee for "Veep," Golden Globe winner for "House M.D.") as AVENUE 5 Captain Ryan Clark; Josh Gad ("Murder on the Orient Express") as billionaire Herman Judd, the mercurial face and name behind Avenue 5; Zach Woods (HBO's "Silicon Valley") as head of customer relations Matt Spencer; Rebecca Front ("Poldark," BAFTA winner for "The Thick of It") as strong willed passenger Karen Kelly; Suzy Nakamura ("Dr. Ken") as Iris Kimura, Judd's right hand woman; Lenora Crichlow ("Being Human") as engineer Billie McEvoy; Nikki Amuka-Bird (CINEMAX's "Quarry") as Rav Mulcair, head of Judd Mission Control; and Ethan Phillips ("Inside Llewyn Davis") as Spike Martin, a space enthusiast and former astronaut.

Season one guests include Andy Buckley ("The Office") as Karen's husband Frank; Jessica St. Clair ("American Housewife") and Kyle Bornheimer ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") as feuding couple Mia and Doug; Neil Casey (HBO's "Silicon Valley") as Cyrus, an AVENUE 5 engineer; Matthew Beard ("The Imitation Game") as Rav's deputy Alan Lewis; Himesh Patel ("Yesterday") as stand-up comedian Jordan Hatwal; Paterson Joseph ("Timeless") as Judd's business rival Harrison; and Daisy May Cooper ("This Country") as Sarah, a member of the bridge crew.

The Daily Beast praises AVENUE 5 as "the first great comedy of the 2020s," while Esquire highlights its "hysterical punchlines." TV Guide calls the cast "a delight" and NPR notes "the Iannucci imprint is clear from the jump."

Season one credits: AVENUE 5 is executive produced by Armando Iannucci, Kevin Loader, Simon Blackwell, Tony Roche, Will Smith; co-executive produced by Peter Fellows and Becky Martin; produced by Steve Clark-Hall.

Avenue 5 is also co-produced by Sky UK.





Related Articles View More TV Stories